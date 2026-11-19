Nov. 19 (UPI) — Sony Pictures is introducing the new film The Nightingale.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Thursday featuring real-life sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning.

The Nightingale is based on the bestselling Kristin Hannah novel, which tells “the powerful, emotional story of two sisters forced to embark on separate courageous, dangerous paths in a fight for survival and freedom during World War II.”

In the teaser, Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning play Vianne and Isabelle, two sisters living in France who must navigate the Nazi occupation.

The film marks the Fanning sisters’ first on-screen collaboration together.

Other cast members include Edmund Donovan, Albrecht Schuch, Shira Haas and Mark Rylance.

The Nightingale is directed by Michael Morris (Brothers & Sisters, Better Call Saul) and opens in theaters March 19.