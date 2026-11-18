“Now You See Me Live,” inspired by the hit film franchise, is hoping to bring magic to Broadway at New York City’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Four Horsemen have galloped onto Broadway and hope they can perform a trick that every show wants to pull off this holiday season: Make a huge audience appear.

“Now You See Me Live,” a stage show inspired by Lionsgate’s hit film franchise about a four-person magician-robber crew, has landed at New York City’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The run started last week and lasts until January .

“It’s the biggest and greatest live stage magic show in the world, which is what The Four Horsemen from the movie really would have put on,” says Simon Painter, who co-presents the show with Tim Lawson.

The Broadway lineup features South African escapologist Gabriella Lester, Canadian illusionist Darcy Oake, and illusionist James More and mentalist Matthew Pomeroy, both from England.

“If you’ve watched the movies, the Horsemen kind of have a live show in it. If you could live in that movie universe and buy a ticket to see the Horseman live, this is what their show would be like,” says Lester.

What to expect from the show

The creators say they’re taking the DNA from the movies — like the cheekiness and the camaraderie of The Four Horsemen — and have crafted illusions inspired by the performances of the movie’s actors: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Lizzy Caplan and Dave Franco.

During the 90-minute, intermissionless show, patrons should expect grand illusion, close-up magic, a death-defying escape, comedy and card manipulation.

One of the Horsemen will put his head in a tank of water and try to wriggle free from locks before his air gives way — while suspended 10 feet (3 meters) above the stage. Audience members will be given playing cards when they enter the venue, culminating in a finale that Painter says has other magicians scratching their heads.

There’s also the addition of a different kind of animal — a scorpion that Painter says “goes in a very, very unsuspecting place.” What’s that? “Of all the places you can think to put a scorpion, this might be the worst,” he teases.

The show lands in New York after premiering last year at the Sydney Opera House before hitting Singapore, London and Las Vegas, where it is playing into January.

Magic is having a moment

It arrives as theater magic is having a moment on Broadway, thanks mainly to Chris Fisher, who is primarily responsible for the illusions in “Paranormal Activity,” and helped make a life-sized battleship appear in “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” and wizards fly in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

Painter says stage magic over the decades has gone from cool to uncool and back again, hitting a low with way too many sequins and tigers in cages. The three “Now You See Me” films made it cool again.

“We’re not doing big boxy weird stuff that looks like we’re trying to saw a woman in half. That’s not what this is at all. It’s modern and it’s slick and it’s forward thinking,” he says. “It’s of its moment and it is not stuck in 1985.”

The stage show allows Lionsgate to extend its intellectual property to another medium, a step that feels natural. The studio also has stage versions of “The Housemaid,” “La La Land” and “Wonder” in the works, while a “Hunger Games” play is currently playing in London.

“I think our only kind of constraint as we entered into this space was can we achieve the quality level that you see in the films and that excites our fans?” says Jenefer Brown, president of global products and experiences at Lionsgate.

Lionsgate leaned on Painter and Tim Lawson. They created “The Illusionist” stage franchise, various versions of which have found a happy home on Broadway since 2014. This time, the creative team wanted to showcase magicians interacting.

“What we sort of wanted to do is elevate the magic so that it wasn’t just singular pieces with people performing on their own. So there’s quite a number of pieces in this show where the four of them together are creating the magic,” says Lester, who was also in the Vegas cast.

No special effects magic

“Now You See Me Live” also arrives at a time when AI and deepfakes are confusing social media consumers. But the show endorses practical magic, meaning no high-tech wizardry.

“We don’t have CGI and SFX. We don’t have editing. We don’t have camera cuts. Everything is happening in real time, live in front of an audience that can see everything from absolutely every angle,” says Lester.

Lester, one of the youngest performers in history to successfully complete Harry Houdini’s infamous upside-down straitjacket escape, is helping unshackle magic from its old roots.

“When you think of a magician, you don’t necessarily think of someone young and you don’t necessarily think of a woman. So it’s cool, both in the movies and in this show, that it kind of gives new representation to magic.”

She says she looks out and sees young people who regard her and her colleagues as if they were some sort of superheroes.

“To have a bunch of little girls run up to you and hug your legs after the show and say that they want to be a magician because of you is the coolest thing in the world,” she says.