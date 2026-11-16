Nvidia shares fell four percent on Monday as the AI chip juggernaut began its first full week without Jensen Huang as CEO and investors awaited an earnings report for signs of whether the AI boom can withstand the widening scandal that toppled him.

The decline extended a slide of more than 12 percent since the scandal erupted, while the stock has lost more than 25 percent over the past month amid growing doubts about the health of the AI investment boom.

Some of Silicon Valley’s most powerful voices are pushing for the swift return of Huang, the man who served as AI’s biggest booster and investor.

But that appeared unlikely as details emerged of his ties to Megaspeed, a company under US criminal investigation for potentially helping to shift Nvidia’s most powerful technology to China in violation of US rules.

Nvidia’s board is not considering reinstating Huang and is instead focused on an investigation into his conduct, CNBC reported Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The scandal erupted on November 8 when The New York Times reported that Jensen Huang and Megaspeed executive Alice Huang — who are not related — were romantically linked, and that some within the US government suspected she might be a spy for China.

It has exposed a rift within the Trump administration, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent calling for an investigation into Jensen Huang’s dealings with Megaspeed and accusing Howard Lutnick’s Commerce Department of ignoring widespread reports that the company was shifting Nvidia technology to China.

Under pressure, the Commerce Department moved on Monday to close a loophole that allowed Chinese companies to access Nvidia’s powerful AI chips remotely.

In an unusual twist, the Commerce Department said the rule was “written by and at the direction of the Department of Treasury and the National Security Council.”

Tech tycoon Elon Musk and other major AI investors are meanwhile gathering signatures for an open letter calling for Jensen Huang’s reinstatement.

“The most important time to help someone is when they’re down,” said investor Bill Ackman at a Semafor tech conference in California.

Before leaving on Monday for summits in Asia, President Donald Trump said he “would not mind” seeing Huang back at Nvidia, waving off the security concerns.

“China plays games with us, and we play games with them,” he said, adding that he could raise the affair with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Trump’s own stake in Nvidia has grown sharply, with disclosed trades suggesting he held between $13 million and $62 million in the company’s stock as of late August, up from at most $1.3 million at the end of 2024, according to The Washington Post.

‘Gone for good’

Given the legal cloud over him, most Wall Street analysts doubt that the AI rock star can return anytime soon to the company he founded 33 years ago.

“No one individual can replace Jensen as CEO, but at the end of the day, after this global scandal, the old Jensen with the black leather jacket and rock star persona is gone for good,” said Dan Ives of Yorkville Ives & Co.

For now, Nvidia’s chief financial officer, Colette Kress, is interim CEO, but as a non-engineer she is not expected to stay in the role.

Kress is also widely reported to have doubted Huang’s aggressive investment strategy, which saw him commit tens of billions of dollars to AI companies on handshakes alone.

“Even if a new leader ultimately maintains a similar approach, there is likely to be some ‘pause’ in the company’s willingness and ability to continue pursuing these deals in the near term,” UBS said in a note.

That could ripple across the AI investment boom propping up the US economy, with Nvidia backing major labs including Anthropic, the maker of the Claude chatbot, which is expected to begin trading on Wall Street on Thursday.