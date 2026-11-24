Nov. 24 (UPI) — Officials in Turkey said they now believe a reported lioness on the loose was not a lioness, lion or any other variety of big cat.
Istanbul Governor’s Office said Monday that a massive search was launched when a lion sighting was reported Sunday in a wooded area of Istanbul’s Sariyer district.
The sighting was evidenced by thermal imaging from surveillance cameras, showing what was initially believed to be a female lion on the loose.
The area was thoroughly searched and baited traps were set.
The governor’s office said Monday that no evidence of a lion was found in the area, and officials reviewed footage of the animal captured from other angles.
“It has been determined that the animal in the footage is neither a lion nor any other species of big cat,” the statement said.
Officials did not offer any further details about the animal’s identity.
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