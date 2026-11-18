Nov. 17 (UPI) — A U.S. district judge sentenced Asif Merchant, a Pakistani national, to 330 months in prison Tuesday for trying to arrange for political assassinations, including that of U.S. President Donald Trump, officials said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Merchant is an Iranian intelligence agent, “a trained operative of the Iranian government’s global terrorist force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”

In March, a federal jury convicted Merchant of traveling to the United States to arrange for political assassinations on U.S. soil, a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Merchant was indicted on the charges in September 2024.

“An Iranian agent who came to the United States to coordinate an assassination attempt against President Trump has been justly sentenced for his criminal conduct,” said U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche in a statement. “The Department of Justice will not tolerate foreign terrorist plots against our leaders and will not stop until those responsible are held accountable.”

Merchant traveled to the United States in April 2024 and located and paid hitmen to kill U.S. government officials, the release said. It said that he believed his target was Trump but that other targets could have been then-President Joe Biden or former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley.

The purported hitman with whom Merchant worked were actually undercover FBI agents, the release said.

Prosecutors said Merchant paid these officers $5,000 in advance of the planned assassination and said the plot “absolutely” was moving forward and would happen. He was arrested July 12, 2024, in Richmond, Texas.

The plot was allegedly part of a scheme to avenge the death of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who died in a U.S. strike in January 2020.