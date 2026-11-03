Peru declares emergency across much of country over El Niño

Nov. 3 (UPI) — Peru’s government declared a 60-day state of emergency across much of the country on Tuesday, placing nearly three-quarters of its districts under emergency measures amid the threat of severe rainfall and flooding linked to the El Niño weather phenomenon.

The emergency declaration affects provinces across Peru’s 25 administrative regions.

President Keiko Fujimori’s administration said the measure was necessary because regional governments lacked sufficient capacity to respond to the imminent threat, requiring technical and operational assistance from national government agencies, according to a decree published in the country’s official gazette.

During the emergency period, regional and local governments will implement immediate measures to reduce the extremely high risk, along with emergency response and recovery operations.

The government based its decision on technical studies and reports from several agencies warning of a critical situation caused by the continuing coastal El Niño phenomenon and the development of El Niño conditions in the central equatorial Pacific.

These conditions increase the likelihood of severe rainfall, flooding, overflowing rivers and destructive mudslides known locally as “huaicos.”

Huaicos are fast-moving flows of mud, rocks and water triggered by intense rainfall in mountainous areas. They can sweep through valleys and ravines, destroying infrastructure and homes in their path.

The effects of El Niño have created two sharply contrasting climate emergencies across Peru.

In northern coastal regions such as Tumbes and Piura, extreme rainfall has arrived earlier than expected, pushing major rivers beyond critical warning thresholds, flooding communities such as Aguas Verdes and triggering dangerous mudslides.

In Aguas Verdes, nearly 30 families displaced by flooding from the Zarumilla River were moved to temporary shelter, according to local media reports.

Peru’s ombudsman’s office found that the temporary accommodation, set up by municipal authorities on a sports court in Villa Primavera, lacked toilets and protective roofing despite forecasts of additional heavy rainfall.

The displaced residents include children and older adults. In the nearby community of Puerto Perú, more than 300 families were reportedly affected when floodwaters entered their homes.

The ombudsman’s office urged authorities to provide adequate shelter and warned that the risk of the Zarumilla River overflowing had been identified weeks earlier.

#Atención | ️ Cerca de 30 familias damnificadas por el desborde del río Zarumilla fueron trasladadas a un alojamiento temporal en Aguas Verdes, Tumbes. Sin embargo, la Defensoría del Pueblo constató que el espacio habilitado por la municipalidad en una losa deportiva de Villa Primavera carece de servicios higiénicos y techos de protección, pese a que se esperan nuevas lluvias intensas y que entre las personas afectadas hay niños y adultos mayores.

La emergencia expone nuevamente las deficiencias de la respuesta estatal en donde familias que perdieron sus viviendas y enseres deben refugiarse en un espacio que tampoco garantiza condiciones básicas de seguridad y salubridad. En Puerto Perú, más de 300 familias habrían sido afectadas por el ingreso del agua a sus casas, mientras vecinos reclaman la construcción de un muro de contención que, según una residente, fue prometido desde el año pasado.

La Defensoría advirtió que el riesgo de desborde del río Zarumilla y la falta de culminación de las defensas ribereñas ya habían sido alertados semanas atrás. Ahora exige a las autoridades identificar y habilitar de inmediato un lugar adecuado para las familias damnificadas.— Wayka (@WaykaPeru) November 3, 2026

The extreme weather is being fueled by unusually warm ocean temperatures, which are also causing abnormal heat waves along Peru’s central and northern coasts.

Temperatures have reached 99 degrees Fahrenheit in Piura and nearly 84 degrees Farenhheit in Lima.

The warming waters have also disrupted the fishing industry by driving commercially important species, including anchovies, toward cooler waters.

Meanwhile, Peru’s southern highlands and Amazon basin are experiencing severe moisture shortages, prompting authorities to declare water scarcity emergencies in more than 700 Andean districts.

Reservoirs have fallen to dangerously low levels, threatening local agriculture and livestock production after prolonged periods without sufficient rainfall.

The combination of extreme heat and dry conditions has also heightened concerns about wildfires and ground instability.

Landslides have blocked major transportation routes, including highways in the Amazonian region of Ucayali, further complicating emergency response efforts.