The murder case against a man charged in the killing of a Black woman found hanged in a Jackson, Mississippi, tree has been sent back to police for further investigation.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The murder case against a man charged after a Black woman was found hanged in a Jackson, Mississippi, tree has been sent back to police detectives for additional investigation.

A judge agreed Tuesday during Earnest Lloyd Jr.’s preliminary hearing that there was not enough evidence against him to proceed.

WAPT-TV reports that prosecutors said the case was not ready to go before a grand jury.

Lloyd, 25, is one of three men charged in the death of 29-year-old Tasia Fortune. Fortune’s body was found Aug. 3 in a tree behind a vacant house.

Her death stoked fears that Fortune was targeted because of her race and conjured memories of the state’s long and painful history of lynching. However, all three suspects in Fortune’s death are Black. Authorities say that the three staged the scene after a drug dispute.

The Associated Press sent emails Tuesday seeking comment from the Hinds County District Attorney’s office and the attorney listed as representing Lloyd.

State Public Defender Andre de Gruy said his office is not representing Lloyd, but that he believes if the evidence at a preliminary hearing is insufficient, then the case should be dismissed “without prejudice.”

He added that Lloyd should be released from custody, that an investigation could continue and charges could be refiled at a later date.

Lloyd did not appear in court today. He was in transit from a jail in northern Mississippi, and the hearing took place without him.

Tommie Brown, public information officer for the Jackson Police Department, had no comment Tuesday afternoon on the decision to send the case back for further investigation.

Lloyd had been held at the Tallahatchie Correctional Facility but was to be moved to the Hinds County Detention Center, according to WAPT-TV.

Some officials had called for a federal civil rights investigation into Fortune’s killing, but Police Chief RaShall Brackney said that props were left at the scene “as part of the staging” of Fortune’s death.

Over the past two years, about a half-dozen Black women and men have been found hanged across the South. None of the deaths has been found to be criminal, though in some cases critics said that law enforcement appeared to move quickly to label them suicides before having sufficient evidence to rule out foul play.

Like Lloyd, 45-year-old Eric Clark and 51-year-old Jarques Ratliff are being held on murder charges. Police have said that Ratliff had an “association” with Fortune.

Judge Jeffery Reynolds, who set bond at $5 million for Clark following his arrest in late September, called Fortune’s killing “heinous.”

“People justifiably didn’t know if we had a killer on the loose who might hang people for racial reasons,” Reynolds said.

Brackney said that the fear that the image of Fortune’s hanging body evoked has damaged the community.

“We know we have a very sordid history around lynchings and racial terror across this nation and particularly around the South. That is still a very current narrative. It is still a very raw narrative,” she said.

Prior to any of the arrests, Fortune’s mother, Christy Spivey, told The Associated Press that she didn’t believe race had anything to do with her daughter’s death. Spivey is white. She said that Fortune’s father is Black.

“I think this is something very personal, very personal,” Spivey said, insisting that someone who was acquainted with Fortune was involved.

Spivey said that following a hearing for Ratliff earlier in September, Clark hugged her at the courthouse.

“He never said he did it, but he said he was there to turn himself in for murder,” Spivey told reporters following Clark’s own hearing later that month.