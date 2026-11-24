British media reports say that intruders have broken into the country residence of Prince William and Princess Catherine.

LONDON (AP) — Intruders have broken into the country residence of Prince William and Princess Catherine, British media reported Tuesday.

Police are investigating reports that masked men made their way into Anmer Hall on King Charles III’s Sandringham estate in eastern England on Monday night, The Sun reported. William, Kate and the rest of their family weren’t present at the time, The Sun reported.

Kensington Palace said that it wouldn’t comment on security matters.

Anmer Hall, which has 10 bedrooms, was a wedding present to the couple from Queen Elizabeth II. It is used as a country residence on weekends. William and his family spend most of their time at Forest Lodge in Windsor, which they have described as their “forever home.”