Pulisic, Balogun, McKennie back on US roster for CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals vs. Haiti

Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and Weston McKennie are back with the U.S. national team for its CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti.

NEW YORK (AP) — Looking to the present along with the future, U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino recalled Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and Weston McKennie to the national team for its CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti while bringing in Reed Baker-Whiting and Santiago Castañeda for possible debuts.

Pochettino’s 25-man roster announced Wednesday included 19 of the players who were with the team for friendlies in September and October and half of the 26 players he took to this year’s World Cup — including 10 starters in the Americans’ final match against Belgium. Six players are under 20.

“It’s very important for us to add more options, more players with the possibility to challenge the familiar faces,” Pochettino said during an online news conference from London.

Pulisic missed the exhibition wins over Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada while the winger worked his way back from a microfracture of his right tibia and fibula sustained in the 4-1 loss to Belgium at the World Cup’s round of 16.

Balogun, a striker whose red card-suspension at the World Cup was controversially suspended after a phone call from U.S. President Donald Trump to FIFA head Gianni Infantino, was omitted for those friendlies when he didn’t play in Monaco’s first four Ligue 1 matches this season after a possible transfer to Everton fell through. He has appeared in five matches since, all as a second-half substitute.

“It’s a great opportunity to keep helping him to evolve after a tough summer, after the World Cup,” Pochettino said.

Pochettino’s young players are headed by striker Cavan Sullivan, who made his national team debut in September two days before his 17th birthday and became the youngest American goal scorer a week later against Mexico. The roster also includes 17-year-old midfielders Mathis Albert and Adri Mehmeti, 18-year-old forward Julian Hall, 19-year-old forward Justin Ellis and 19-year-old defender Neil Pierre.

Baker-Whiting, a Nashville right back, and Castañeda, a Paderborn midfielder, are both 21.

Defender Bryan Reynolds, 25, returns to the team for the first time since the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. He debuted in 2021 at age 19.

“They deserve the possibility to be with us, for us to feel them and for them to to see how they can fit in our national team,” Pochettino said.

Bypassed players include goalkeeper Matt Turner, defenders Max Arfsten, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Mark McKenzie and Joe Scally, midfielder Aidan Morris and winger Tim Weah.

After training in Georgia, the No. 16 U.S. faces 84th-ranked Haiti on Nov. 14 in Miami and Nov. 17 in Cincinnati in a total-goals series for a berth in the Nations League semifinals to be played from March 22-30 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Dropped players who were on the September roster include goalkeeper Chris Brady, defenders Miles Robinson and Frankie Westfield, midfielders Zavier Gozo and Yunus Musah, and forwards Cole Campbell and Damion Downs.

Some players not selected will be with the under-23 team preparing for the 2028 Olympics. Its training camp roster will be announced Thursday.

Defender Miles Robinson, midfielder Johnny Cardoso and forwards Haji Wright and Alejandro Zendejas were ruled out because of injuries. Striker Ricardo Pepi was left off following a leg muscle injury that sidelined him between Sept. 20 and last Saturday.

Defender George Campbell was selected but left West Bromwich Albion’s match Tuesday because of an injury and could be replaced.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Matt Freese (New York City), Diego Kochen (Lyngby), Brian Schwake (Nashville).

Defenders: Reed Baker-Whiting (Nashville), George Campbell (West Bromwich Albion), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Alex Freeman (Villarreal), Neil Pierre (Philadelphia), Bryan Reynolds (Rennes), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Auston Trusty (Celtic).

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Mathis Albert (Borussia Dortmund), Sebastian Berhalter (Middlesbrough), Santiago Castañeda (Paderborn), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Adri Mehmeti (New York Red Bulls), Gio Reyna (Strasbourg), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen).

Forwards: Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Justin Ellis (Orlando), Julian Hall (New York Red Bulls), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia).

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