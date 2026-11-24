Nov. 24 (UPI) — Democrats in Congress, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., have ramped up an investigation of 1789 Capital, the company that brought on Donald Trump Jr. just after his father’s inauguration.

Investigators allege that 1789 has made some investments into companies that raised eyebrows because of their timing, just before government policy or contracts made their stock prices soar.

Since Trump joined the company, it has blossomed from a firm with $150 million in managed assets to $3 billion. Investigators want to find whether the growth was boosted by Trump using his political influence to get federal contracts and changes to regulations to help companies in which 1789 invests.

“1789 Capital has become remarkably adept at ‘timing’ its investments in companies shortly before they benefited from lucrative federal contracts and favorable regulatory actions, which are dispensed through the Trump Administration’s self-described ‘unitary executive’ chain of command,” Raskin wrote in a letter to betting site Polymarket.

Trump told Axios that the the timing of his hiring was coincidental, saying he had worked with founder Omeed Malik for years.

“I make it very clear [to foreign investors] that I have nothing to do with government,” Trump said. “[The president is] my father, but he’s also busy, and I probably haven’t spoken to him in three weeks.

“Trying to do the things that we’re alleged to be doing every day, I think that would last for about 2 seconds before it was out there very publicly,” Trump said.

He said the firm uses teams of analysts to make investments where there are obvious public and national security demands but few companies that are able to meet the need.

“We responded to Congressman Raskin back in September pointing out in detail the many flaws in his understanding of how 1789 has operated and a number of basic factual errors,” Bill Burck, an attorney representing 1789 told NPR. “He never bothered to reply. Facts are facts and Congressman Raskin has them wrong here but persists in his tall tales against 1789. These are personal attacks untethered to actual evidence.”

Congressional investigators sent letters to four companies with which 1789 has invested: military contractor Hadrian, electronic cigarette company Juul, prediction market Polymarket and online weapons dealer GrabAGun. The letters told the companies to preserve their records and hand certain records over to the investigators.

Investigators allege that in 2024, Hadrian had one manufacturing facility and “no history of fulfilling government contracts.” They also said CEO Chris Power donated tens of thousands of dollars to political organizations that aligned with Trump before the 2024 election.

They also allege that in March 2025, 1789 invested in Juul, which was insolvent, since Trump limited the sale of e-cigarettes in 2019. But then the Food and Drug Administration authorized five new Juul products in May.

Investigators allege that Trump met with Polymarket at the 2024 Republican National Convention, then 1789 invested in it. At the time Polymarket was banned in the United States. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission authorized the company to operate in the country in July 2025.

GrabAGun, a place to buy a gun online, became a publicly traded company with the help of 1789 leadership. In May, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives proposed a rule to make it easier to buy a gun online.