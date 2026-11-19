Nov. 19 (UPI) — The Baltimore Ravens sent cornerback Marlon Humphrey home after he said the city was the “best at making criminals,” they announced Thursday.

Ravens coach Jesse Minter said Humphrey will be inactive for Baltimore’s Week 11 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. He also will not participate in practice.

“He’s very remorseful,” Ravens coach Jesse Minter told reporters. “I think he really understands that words mean a lot, especially to people in this city.

“When you say something like that, it’s not a reflection of our team and our organization and how we want to operate.”

Humphrey made the comment on an episode of his podcast, The Marlon Humphrey Show, which aired Wednesday. He apologized after the Ravens practiced Wednesday in Owings Mills, Md. The Ravens cornerback has since deleted the episode.

“What is Baltimore best at making? They’re best at making criminals,” Humphrey said on the podcast.

Coach Minter on Marlon Humphrey https://t.co/zI2xoYoOfD— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 19, 2026

Humphrey’s comment drew widespread criticism, including from Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

Scott later wrote on Instagram that a “verbal apology is not enough” and invited Humphrey to sit down with him and “Baltimoreans who have re-entered our community and are now preventing others from making the mistakes they made.”

Humphrey, 30, joined the Ravens as the No. 16 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time First-Team All-Pro totaled 40 combined tackles, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over his first 10 starts of the season.

Minter said backup cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and T.J. Tampa Jr. will see increased snaps while Humphrey is out.

“Having to be a leader when the team needs you the most is my job,” Minter said. “This is a team thing, in my opinion. … He’s going to deal with a lot of stuff from this. This is about the team and putting us in the best position to be successful.”

The Ravens (4-6) will face the Panthers (4-5) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.