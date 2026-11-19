Nov. 19 (UPI) — Peacock released the first teaser for Season 2 of Day of the Jackal, its assassin drama starring Eddie Redmayne, on Thursday morning.

“He’s meticulous, careful. He’s a creature of instinct. He has been operating for a long time,” a voice can be heard saying in the minute-long preview as Redmayne parachutes off of a snowy mountain. “The man known as The Jackal has our attention.”

Based on Frederick Forsyth’s thriller and its 1973 film adaptation, the show is set to premiere on the streaming service in March.

It co-stars Lashana Lynch, Úrsula Corberó, Charles Dance, Eleanor Matsuura, Weruche Opia, Pablo Schreiber, Chukwudi Iwuji, Eleanor Matsuura, Adam James, Christy Meyer, Corey Johnson, Pia Tjelta and Matt Bomer.

“Following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake,” a synopsis said.