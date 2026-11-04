Reports: Rep. Mike Johnson won’t seek leadership role

Nov. 4 (UPI) — House Speaker Mike Johnson told his staff he won’t seek to stay on as Republican leader in the House after the party lost 21 seats in the midterm elections, sources with knowledge of the decision told media outlets Wednesday.

The lawmaker from Louisiana shared his plans to step aside as House Republican leader in the new Congress in a phone call with staff Wednesday morning. Unnamed sources with knowledge of the call confirmed the news to Politico, NBC News and The Washington Post.

Johnson told his staff he spoke to President Donald Trump about his decision before the call. One staff member said Johnson didn’t clarify if he would fully resign his seat in Congress. He was first elected to Congress in 2016.

Johnson has served as speaker of the House since October 2023, taking over for former Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

The Democratic Party handily won control over both chambers of Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections. In the Senate, Democratic control is 54-44, with two races undecided, and House control is 228-139 with 68 seats being counted.

In the wake of Johnson’s decision, two Republican representatives announced their plans to run for House Republican leader position — Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio. Scalise currently holds the House Republican leadership post and Jordan is chairman of the Judiciary Committee.

Politico reported that some Republicans believe others will join the race for the spot, including House Republican Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota and Rep. August Pfluger of Texas.

House Republicans are expected to hold an internal election to select their candidate for House Republican leader on Tuesday.