Nov. 17 (UPI) — The Trump administration has dropped Dr. Heidi Overton as its nominee to lead the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, multiple sources reported late Tuesday.

Axios, CNN and NBC News, as well as other sources, reported that the White House dropped Overton’s nomination because of opposition from Congress.The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee was set to vote Wednesday on whether to advance the nomination to the full Senate.

“FDA nominee Heidi Overton lacks the support on the Hill to move forward with her confirmation,” a senior White House official told Axios.

Overton is a physician and deputy director of the White House Domestic Policy Council. President Donald Trump nominated her for the FDA position in August.

During a confirmation hearing in September, Overton repeatedly sidestepped questions from committee members on topics including vaccines, the “abortion pill” mifepristone and vapes. She refused to say if Trump was wrong when he recently said the measles vaccine was “lethal,” although she did say the vaccine was effective.

The United States lost its measles eradication status Tuesday as cases have surged throughout the country.

Overton needed 11 votes from the 21-member committee to move on, meaning that she couldn’t lose a single Republican vote if all Democrats opposed her.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., the committee chairman and a doctor, had questioned if Overton had enough experience to lead the FDA. Hehas also expressed concerns about her role in the Trump administration’s efforts to change childhood vaccine recommendations.

Cassidy said he remained undecided on the vote last week.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, had also said she’s undecided, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Ala., would not say how she planned to vote.

Overton is a former chief policy officer at America First Policy Institute, a conservative think tank. While working there, she praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. She has also called for stricter restrictions on medical abortion.

The FDA has not had a permanent commissioner since May, when Dr. Marty Makary resigned, in part over decisions by the Trump administration.