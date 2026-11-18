US Secretary of State Marco Rubio took time during a high-level diplomatic summit in Asia on Wednesday to try and soothe public US jitters over a spate of cyber-related disruptions.

Rubio insisted authorities have found “zero evidence” that recent outages across tech platforms are related to one another or due to the work of “nefarious actors.”

The top American diplomat’s comments, on the sidelines of a Southeast Asia summit, follow multiple disruptions of everything from US air traffic operations to Microsoft email and messaging to banking and mobile pay, as well as the outage of a top-secret US government communications network.

“The first thing I want to make very clear is that we have zero evidence whatsoever — we have no indication, no evidence, and no reason to believe at all that any of these incidents are related to each other,” Rubio told reporters in Manila while on a trip to Asia with US President Donald Trump.

“The second is that we have zero evidence or any reason to believe that any of these isolated or individual instances have anything to do with nefarious actors, with cyber hackers, with criminals, with another nation state, with a malign actor of any kind.”

Rubio emphasized the ubiquity of technology when explaining why it could feel as if there was a growing wave of cyber incidents.

“The more technology becomes embedded into our everyday lives, the more the vulnerabilities become real,” he said.

“There was a time when people used to physically go in with masks and guns and rob banks. Now they can do it from behind a computer screen halfway around the world, and every major economy in the world is facing that same challenge.”

Outages

On Tuesday a top-secret network that the National Security Agency (NSA) uses for internal communications went down, the agency acknowledged.

The NSA said it had experienced “temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance,” but that its capabilities remained operational and “our ability to defend national security continues.”

The NSA, part of the US Department of Defense, is responsible for global monitoring, collection and processing of information for intelligence and counterintelligence.

The Trump administration has insisted Americans and their various systems remain secure, with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin emphasizing that the wave of recent outages does not stem from cyber criminals.

“I can tell you with complete certainty that we are not under attack,” Mullin told CNBC. “There’s no cyber threat that’s taking place. The homeland is very secure.”

Air travel was disrupted because of what the Trump administration called outdated equipment, causing regulators to halt all flights from taking off for several hours Friday evening. The mess of stranded travelers and aircrews spilled into the weekend and early this week.

Microsoft also suffered a major outage last week that affected Outlook and Teams users around the world, while several large banks saw disruptions to their banking apps and online portals on Monday.

Trump’s rival Democratic Party, which just won decisively in US midterm elections earlier this month, blamed the administration’s incompetence for the string of high-visibility outages and the lack of transparency around them.

“We’ve had the Microsoft incident, then we had the nationwide ground stop. Now we have concerns as it relates to highly classified servers over at the NSA,” Hakeem Jeffries, a top Democrat in Congress, told reporters.

“I think it’s time for the administration to come up to the Hill and explain themselves, so we can be informed about the steps that need to be taken, and we can inform the people of the United States of America.”