Nov. 17 (UPI) — A Russian military transport plane crashed Tuesday in Siberia, killing all 19 people aboard, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

The Antonov An-12 aircraft went down during a scheduled flight in an uninhabited area of the Kemerovo region.

The ministry said a technical malfunction was the suspected cause of the crash. The investigation was underway.

The plane crashed near the village of Yagunovo at approximately 9:30 p.m., regional Gov. Ilya Seredyuk said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and extinguished a fire that broke out after the crash.

Seredyuk said police secured the area while investigators began examining the wreckage.

A helicopter and medical facilities were placed on standby, the governor said.

An emergency response center was established near the crash site, with police, medical personnel, rescue workers and National Guard troops deployed to the area.

Russian state-controlled broadcaster Ren TV reported that the crew attempted to steer the burning aircraft away from residential buildings before it crashed.

Security camera footage circulating on social media appeared to show an illuminated object falling from the sky, followed by an explosion.

Authorities have not released the identities of those killed.

The An-12 is a Soviet-designed, four-engine turboprop aircraft developed in the 1950s. The Russian military uses it to transport troops, weapons and other equipment.

Russian military aircraft have been involved in several fatal crashes in recent years.

In October, a Russian Su-30 fighter jet crashed during a training flight in Kaliningrad Oblast, a Russian territory bordering Poland and Lithuania.