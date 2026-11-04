Senate races in Mississippi, Alaska could take a while to determine

Nov. 4 (UPI) — One day after Election Day in the United States, officials have determined the winners of most Senate races throughout the country. However, two races were outstanding, and election officials said they may not be able to announce the winners for days or weeks.

With 95% of the results in by late Wednesday afternoon, the race in Mississippi between Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democratic challenger Scott Colom was tied, with each claiming 48.9% of the vote. Results reported by CNN as of 4:45 p.m. show Colom in the lead by 65 votes. Neither has claimed victory.

The state must still count all mail-in ballots postmarked by Tuesday and received within five days of the election. It must also count provisional or affidavit ballots, which are provided to those whose voting eligibility is uncertain, within five business days.

Provisional ballots are also used in other states. However, many people in Mississippi had to use them this year after the Republican secretary of state, Michael Watson, flagged 230,000 voter registrations as inactive.

Watson authorized the use of unverified data from the credit bureau Experian for counties to use when cleaning up their voter rolls, Mississippi Today reported. It found that incorrect information mistakenly led to the inactivation of legitimate voters.

Those affected had to use provisional ballots on Election Day. Colom’s campaign estimated late Tuesday that between 10,000 and 15,000 affidavit ballots were outstanding.

State law requires election officials to count provisional ballots provided the voter has previously registered in the precinct where they tried to vote, the voter and the precinct poll manager properly signed the ballot’s envelope, and the voter provides correct identification within five business days of Election Day. Voters who showed correct ID to poll workers on Election Day count toward these verification rules, Democracy Docket reported.

On Wednesday, Colom encouraged voters to make sure their affidavit ballots counted and gave them information to do so.

“We will protect the process of this election,” he said. “We will protect the integrity of this election.”

Further complicating matters, Mississippi does not have a recount law.

In Alaska, with 74% of the vote in by Wednesday afternoon, Democrat Mary Peltola was leading Republican incumbent Dan S. Sullivan by about 600 votes — about 48.2% of the vote compared to his 47.9% of the vote.

The state accepts absentee ballots up to 15 days after Election Day. It also uses ranked-choice voting if no candidate gets at least 50% of the vote.

Ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference. If no candidate gets at least 50% in the first count, there are further counts using those ranks — but not until the absentee ballot deadline passes, meaning the count could be delayed by more than two weeks.

“If it does take these two weeks to find out the actual composition [of the results], this isn’t a ballot manipulation — it’s not an attempt to alter the results of the election,” said Russell Luke, a political science professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, KCRA-TV in Alaska reported. “It’s simply how long it takes in Alaska. This is to be expected — it’s not extraordinary or outside the normal.”

Alaska law requires automatic recounts when a tie vote occurs. Defeated candidates or groups can also request a recount if they believe a mistake was made when counting the votes.

This all comes after late-campaign drama in Alaska when it was reported that Democrats had recruited another man named Dan Sullivan to enter the race, a fairly common election ploy for both major parties.

That Sullivan, a former teacher who ran as a Republican, did well enough in the primary to be added to the general election ballot. The incumbent Sullivan was labeled as such, however, and was the only one to have “Republican” added to his name. As of Wednesday afternoon, the second Sullivan was listed as receiving 1.7% of the vote, or about 3,500 votes.