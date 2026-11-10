Shareholders sue Nvidia, CEO Jensen Huang over alleged affair with spy

Nov. 10 (UPI) — Nvidia shareholders sued the tech company and its CEO, Jensen Huang, accusing them of misleading the shareholders in connection with Huang’s alleged affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

The lawsuit, filed Monday, alleged that Huang and the company did not disclose that his alleged affair with Alice Huang (who is no relation) “raised concerns in the national security community” that could threaten Nvidia’s “reputation and business prospects.”

Nvidia, a world leader in semiconductor design, announced Sunday that it opened an investigation into reports that Jensen Huang, who is also the company’s co-founder, was the target of a foreign intelligence operation.

The New York Times and the Financial Times reported earlier this year that Jensen Huang had an affair with Alice Huang, a former executive of Megaspeed in Singapore. The Times also reported that a U.S. intelligence memo circulated among the Trump administration members last spring alleged that Alice Huang had been recruited by China to spy on the Nvidia CEO.

China has denied the reports. Jensen Huang, who is married, admitted to having an affair Sunday but did not say with whom.

In the class action lawsuit filed in federal court in California, shareholders led by investor Mark Kistenmacher are seeking unspecified damages. Shares in the company plummeted Monday, closing down 4.3% and reducing Nvidia’s market value by about $190 billion. The lawsuit was filed about 5 minutes after market close, The Guardian reported.

Nvidia-designed artificial intelligence chips are subject to U.S. export restrictions to China. The lawsuit also accuses the company of making false statements about its relationship with Megaspeed, which has allegedly been the subject of investigations into whether it diverted Nvidia chips to China despite these restrictions.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the FBI is also investigating Nvidia and Jensen Huang. On Monday, Trump said Jensen Huang “had no idea” that Alice Huang was a suspected Chinese spy.

“I asked him that question: ‘Did you have any idea that she was a spy?’ ” Trump said. “He said, ‘I had no idea that she was a spy,’ and I really believe him.”

The president also said Monday that he did not know of Jensen Huang’s connection to the alleged spy in May, when Jensen Huang joined Trump on a presidential trip to Beijing.

However, The New York Times reported Tuesday that officials told Trump about the connection shortly before the trip. It marked at least the second time in seven months that Trump had been told about the intelligence reports, The Times said.

The president also said that he will not bring up the matter when he visits China again next week.

“I just know Jensen very well,” Trump said Monday. “I just think he’s a very honorable man.”