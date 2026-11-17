It’s been more than a month after federal agents searched the home of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar.

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a month after federal agents searched the home of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a federal judge heard arguments Tuesday on a request by media organizations to unseal court records related to the search — and to an immigration-fraud investigation that the Minnesota Democrat claims is politically motivated.

Over a dozen news organizations, including The Associated Press, maintain that the public has a First Amendment right to access the search warrant and other court filings that led to the Oct. 12 search of Omar’s Washington, D.C., home by Department of Homeland Security agents.

During a hearing on the request, Chief Judge James Boasberg said he agrees with Justice Department attorneys that it’s premature to unseal a search warrant affidavit containing sensitive details of the government’s investigation. But the judge said he will privately review other sealed court filings for possible public release as soon as next week.

Omar has said the search was an attempt to ‘target political enemies’

Omar, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Somalia, has been a target of anti-immigrant rhetoric by President Donald Trump and many Republican allies. Omar, who has denied wrongdoing, said in a social media post that the search was an “attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement.”

Federal authorities are investigating potential fraud in her family’s immigration paperwork and have issued grand jury subpoenas to some of her relatives, a person briefed on the investigation told The AP last month on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Agents conducted the court-authorized search less than a month before the Nov. 3 midterm elections, when Omar won her reelection bid. The Justice Department historically has avoided public investigative actions involving a candidate within 60 days of an election.

Omar has said DHS agents seized 17 items, including phones, notebooks, a Somali-language children’s book and a vintage camera that her husband had received as a gift.

Boasberg gave the government until Friday to provide him with proposed redactions to sealed court filings that could shed light on some of the underlying legal arguments involved in the Omar investigation. The judge said redacted versions of those documents could be released as soon as next Monday.

Government says search warrant affidavit contains sensitive investigative information

The 67-page search warrant affidavit, which contains information about witnesses and other details of the investigation, will remain under wraps for now. In a court filing last month, the government argued that it would jeopardize the investigation to unseal the court records before a charging decision is made.

The news organizations’ attorneys argue that the government’s privacy concerns are outweighed by the “enormous public interest in and historic significance of a search warrant executed at the home of a sitting member of Congress.”

Justice Department attorney Alessandra Serano said the government isn’t trying to keep the affidavit under seal permanently.

“It’s not our position. It’s never been our position,” she told the judge.

Boasberg noted that Vice President JD Vance and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin already have publicly commented on the contours of the Omar investigation. Serano said she can’t control what others in the Trump administration say about the case.

“It seems to be a common refrain,” Boasberg replied.

Boasberg, who was nominated to the bench by Democratic President Barack Obama, is himself a frequent target of Trump’s ire. Trump called for Boasberg’s impeachment last year after the judge blocked the president’s administration from deporting planeloads of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act.

___ Associated Press writer Alanna Durkin Richer contributed to this report.