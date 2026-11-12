SpaceX to build $74B AI supercomputing facilities in Texas, Arizona

Nov. 12 (UPI) — Elon Musk’s SpaceX announced Thursday plans to invest more than $74 billion in artificial intelligence supercomputing facilities in Texas and Arizona.

The company said the plans would expand its computing infrastructure with projects expected to create thousands of jobs.

SpaceX plans to spend $50 billion on a campus in Cochise County, Ariz., and up to $24 billion on another facility near its Starbase rocket launch site in South Texas.

The Arizona development is expected to create 5,500 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent positions, SpaceX said in a statement. The Texas project has generated 3,000 construction jobs and is projected to support 500 permanent jobs.

The Arizona campus would occupy approximately 747 acres near Willcox Playa, about 80 miles east of Tucson, Construction Review reported.

The project also includes a proposed $3.6 billion investment in electrical infrastructure and a 24-gigawatt-hour battery storage system.

SpaceX said it intends to use existing renewable energy resources and dry-cooling technology, with no planned industrial groundwater consumption.

The company said the project could reduce electricity bills for local electric cooperative members by up to 20%.

The projects come amid growing scrutiny of the electricity and water demands of large AI facilities, with residents in Arizona and Texas raising concerns about their potential environmental impact.

The Arizona development still requires approval from Cochise County, where a petition opposing the project has gathered approximately 2,400 signatures, Construction Review reported.

In Texas, SpaceX plans to build its supercomputing facility on approximately 444 acres near the Port of Brownsville.

The company said the facility would generate its own electricity rather than draw power from the public grid.

SpaceX also committed $220 million toward expanding water and wastewater infrastructure serving Brownsville and Cameron County.

The improvements are expected to add approximately 20 million gallons of daily water capacity, the company said.

SpaceX said the Texas facility would help train advanced AI systems for medical research, emergency response, manufacturing and national security.