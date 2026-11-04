SpaceX to partner with Qualcomm for cell phone service technology

Nov. 4 (UPI) — SpaceX announced a deal with Qualcomm for key network technology for Starlink Mobile Service to compete with Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.

Qualcomm said in a press release that it’s supplying Dragonwing Cellular Infrastructure platforms to support Starlink Mobile’s terrestrial base stations, which will enable high-capacity coverage in the United States.

SpaceX plans to have a nationwide rollout of the network in 2027. Financial terms of the deal weren’t released.

“Together with SpaceX, we are building world-leading cellular infrastructure in the United States, advancing 5G today, with an opportunity to lay the foundation for AI-native 6G in the years ahead,” Durga Malladi, an executive vice president at Qualcomm, said in a statement.

Starlink accounts for 36% of SpaceX’s revenue in the third quarter and 85% of its operating profit, CNBC reported. But its mobile has struggled to provide good direct-to-device services because the Starlink satellite service can’t deliver the type of data coverage that competitors can.

Last month, the company announced a deal to buy a nationwide spectrum portfolio in the 800 MHz band. And earlier this month, the Washington Post reported that SpaceX was in talks to buy Boost Mobile from Echostar.

In June, SpaceX went public. It was the largest IPO on record, and the company is valued at almost $2 trillion, CNBC said. Qualcomm has a long history of making chips for cellular networks, but is best known for making the modems and radios that go inside devices, not base stations for running a wireless network. The company has targeted carriers and other infrastructure companies since it made a bigger push into the 5G infrastructure market in 2020.

SpaceX is one of Qualcomm’s highest-profile customers in 5G infrastructure, since earlier deals with Verizon, Dish, and Europe’s Vodafone.

Mobile carriers usually lease space from companies such as American Tower and Crown Castle, which often host multiple carriers from one site.