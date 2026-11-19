Nov. 19 (UPI) — U.S. stocks fell Thursday as the Nasdaq erased an early rally fueled by Anthropic’s highly anticipated stock market debut, extending Wall Street’s recent sell-off.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 492 points, or 1%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.5%. The Nasdaq Composite was little changed after climbing as much as 2.1% earlier in the session.

The reversal came as investors awaited the first trades of Anthropic shares on the Nasdaq, where the artificial intelligence company will trade under the ticker ANT.

Anthropic priced its initial public offering at $83 per share Wednesday, above its expected range of $70 to $78.

The company and its seven co-founders are selling approximately 980 million shares, raising a record $81.3 billion and surpassing SpaceX’s $75 billion IPO in June.

The offering values Anthropic at approximately $1.5 trillion.

Anthropic co-founders Dario and Daniela Amodei rang the Nasdaq opening bell Thursday ahead of the company’s trading debut.

The company behind the Claude AI assistant is expected to begin trading later Thursday.

Stocks tied to Anthropic initially climbed on enthusiasm surrounding the offering.

Amazon, Alphabet and Broadcom, all of which have financial ties to Anthropic, rose in premarket trading before the broader market reversed course.

But technology stocks remained under pressure.

Nvidia fell nearly 1%, while Micron Technology gained more than 1%. Advanced Micro Devices dropped more than 10% after Hunterbrook disclosed a short position in the company, raising concerns about possible U.S. export restrictions involving China.

The sell-off extended beyond technology stocks. Goldman Sachs and Caterpillar, two major components of the Dow, were down more than 5% and 8% for the week.

Healthcare stocks also declined, with Johnson & Johnson and Merck falling nearly 3% and 4%.

Investors have grown increasingly cautious about the artificial intelligence sector following recent market volatility and concerns over the cost of building data centers.

The Nasdaq entered correction territory two weeks ago after falling 10% from its early October peak.

Investors are now watching Anthropic’s debut for signs that enthusiasm for artificial intelligence can withstand mounting pressure on technology stocks.

“It’ll be an important barometer for investors’ AI appetite,” Callie Cox, director of investment strategy at Plancorp, told CNBC. “Wall Street needs a sign that investors still believe in the potential for AI beyond already-elevated expectations.”