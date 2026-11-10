Supreme Court allows Trump’s Big Bend border wall to continue

Nov. 9 (UPI) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that construction can continue on a border wall in the Big Bend region of southwestern Texas.

The ruling comes about a month after a federal judge blocked construction of the wall, “until and unless” the Trump administration complied with environmental laws and other laws to do with its construction. The more-than-500-mile stretch of barriers, cameras and sensors cuts through the Big Bend National Park.

In an unsigned opinion, the justices of the high court granted the administration’s request to pause that order. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was the only justice to indicate that she would have denied the request.

Earlier this year, then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, followed by current Secretary Markwayne Mullin, issued waivers over environmental and conservation laws to start construction of this section of the wall. They said a 1996 act gives them the power to “waive all legal requirements necessary” to construct border walls and roads.

Plaintiffs including an environmental group and local landowners and residents challenged this, leading U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone to rule against the department on Oct. 2.

“Once bulldozers clear vegetation, roads are cuts into previously undeveloped terrain, lights mounted and steel barrier infrastructure is effected, those qualities cannot be restored through monetary compensation or after-the-fact relief,” the plaintiffs’ attorneys wrote.

In her opinion, Cardone said the Trump administration needed to follow the rules around such construction.

“As Plaintiffs have demonstrated, without an injunction, they and the public at large stand to permanently lose protected wilderness that benefits tourism, recreation, farming, ranching, spirituality, aesthetic sensibilities and education,” she wrote.

The Trump administration appealed to the Supreme Court, asking that the order be paused or overturned.

Eric Glitzenstein, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, told the justices that if Cardone’s order was paused or lifted, it would permit the administration to “immediately resume blasting, bulldozing, road construction, and other border barrier-related construction across one of the most remote and ecologically and culturally significant landscapes in the United States.

On Monday, however, the Supreme Court majority wrote that the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act shows “a clear preference for expeditious border construction” over the harms alleged by the plaintiffs.

The justices granted the request for Cardone’s order to be put on hold but did not grant the government’s request to overturn the order. The order “impedes the Government from advancing its ‘compelling interests’ in border security and integrity,” the majority said.

The justices also said the government is suffering “permanent harm” from costs while construction is on hold and that the administration’s interest “outweighs any aesthetic, recreational and environmental harm alleged by” the plaintiffs.