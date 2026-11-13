Taylor Swift to perform at CMA Awards on Nov. 18

Nov. 13 (UPI) — Taylor Swift will take the stage at the 2026 Country Music Association Awards.

The singer-songwriter, 36, will perform at the 60th annual awards show Nov. 18, marking her first performance at the event in 13 years.

This year’s CMA Awards will be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The show will also stream on Disney+ and become available on Hulu the next day.

Swift, a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner and the youngest person to receive the award, is nominated for Single of the Year for “I Knew It, I Knew You,” her song for the movie Toy Story 5.

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Swift joins previously announced performers Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Miranda Lambert, The Red Clay Strays, Tim McGraw, Tucker Wetmore, Vince Gill and Zach Top.

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Langley leads the nominees with nine nominations, followed by Lambert with seven, and Musgraves and Ben West with five each.