Teen charged with two murders in shooting of pregnant woman

Nov. 3 (UPI) — A county district attorney on Tuesday charged a teenager with two counts of murder for Friday’s shooting deaths of a pregnant woman and her unborn child at a northern California shopping center.

Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams filed two counts of murder with a multiple-murder special-circumstance allegation, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a semiautomatic weapon and multiple gun enhancements against the 17-year-old, as well as an allegation that he had a prior conviction for a violent offense.

Abrams also requested that the juvenile suspect, identified by the district attorney’s office as Monte Smith, be tried as an adult.

Smith was scheduled to appear in juvenile court at 9 a.m. PST Wednesday for an arraignment and detention hearing.

“Due to the seriousness of these crimes, the minor’s criminal record, and the threat to public safety, the People will argue that Smith remain detained,” the Solano County District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Smith is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Constance Hages and her unborn child on Friday night at a Spirit Halloween store in the Solano Town Center shopping center.

Authorities allege that Smith opened fire in the store after spotting his intended target following a previous altercation, striking seven people, including Hages.

Police on Sunday said two of the injured victims had been treated and discharged from the hospital, while four others remained hospitalized, including a 19-year-old listed in critical condition.

Smith was arrested Monday at his residence in neighboring Suisun City.