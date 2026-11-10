The 49ers acquire WR Keenan Allen from the Colts, AP source says

The San Francisco 49ers have added a veteran to their banged-up receiver room by agreeing to a trade with the Indianapolis Colts for six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have added a veteran to their banged-up receiver room by agreeing to a trade with the Indianapolis Colts for six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen.

A person familiar with the deal said Tuesday that the 49ers will send a sixth-round pick in 2027 for Allen after he passes a physical. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade hadn’t been finalized.

The Ringer first reported the deal.

The 34-year-old Allen has 40 catches for 351 yards and one touchdown in eight games in his first season with the Colts.

Allen caught four passes for 26 yards Sunday against Dallas and passed Hall of Famer Tim Brown for No. 8 on the league’s career receptions list. Allen has 1,095 catches in his career — one more than Brown.

The 49ers needed help at receiver with Mike Evans dealing with Achilles tendinitis that has sidelined him for the past two games and it is uncertain how soon he will be back.

Ricky Pearsall is already out for the season, rookie De’Zhaun Stribling is on injured reserve with an ankle injury that will sideline him until at least December and Christian Kirk went on IR last week with a knee injury.

Deebo Samuel could return this week after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

This is the second deal made between the teams this season with San Francisco acquiring defensive tackle DeForest Buckner for a fourth-round pick late last month.

The Niners (7-1) are currently on top of the standings in the NFC, while the Colts are 2-7 and looking to rebuild.

Allen signed with the Colts on Aug. 19 to reunite him with coach Shane Steichen, who worked with Allen for seven seasons when both were with the Chargers.

Allen was arrested Aug. 30 and is facing preliminary misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated — endangering a person.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers conducted a traffic investigation shortly after 1 a.m. after observing a vehicle park in a no-parking zone. Officers “noticed signs of intoxication” when they spoke with Allen. He was arrested after further investigation and was found to have a blood-alcohol level of nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08. Attorneys held a video conference in mid-October and are scheduled to meet again Dec. 7 as they continue their legal negotiations. No trial date has been set.

Allen could face a suspension from the NFL although the league typically waits until there has been a legal resolution so that might not happen this season.

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AP Sports Writer Michael Marot in Indianapolis contributed to this report

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