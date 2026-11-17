Tiger Woods will be back in competition in two weeks in the Bahamas.

Tiger Woods is returning to competition for the first time in two years, announcing Tuesday he will be playing in the Hero World Challenge at the unofficial event he hosts in the Bahamas.

His decision was posted on Instagram, with Woods joining the 20-man field along with Rickie Fowler and 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland.

The Hero World Challenge in New Providence, Bahamas, in Dec. 3-6.

Woods last competed in the 2024 British Open at Royal Troon, where he missed the cut in his last year playing all four majors. He also played the 36-hole PNC Championship with his son, where he could ride in a cart.

Woods ruptured his Achilles tendon in February 2025 and missed the entire year. As he was starting to practice this March, he was arrested and jailed on a DUI charge.

The 20-man field at Albany Golf Club is for players from the top 50 in the world ranking, though it reserves a spot for the tournament host.

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