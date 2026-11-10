Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle wins AL Rookie of the Year, Reds slugger Sal Stewart takes NL honor

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle has won the American League Rookie of the Year award after a stellar all-around season that sets him up to be a franchise cornerstone.

It took the Detroit Tigers less than a month of watching Kevin McGonigle at the big-league level to decide he was worthy of a nine-figure contract.

Seven months later, McGonigle rewarded that confidence by becoming the runaway winner of the American League Rookie of the Year award Monday night. Cincinnati Reds slugger Sal Stewart — another precocious hitter — took home the National League honor after anchoring the middle of the team’s lineup all season.

McGonigle played most of the season at just 21 years old and had a .278 batting average and .806 OPS with 18 homers, 72 RBIs, 28 doubles and 12 stolen bases while splitting time between shortstop and third base. He’s the first Tigers player to win the award since pitcher Michael Fulmer in 2016 and the first Detroit infielder since Lou Whitaker in 1978.

McGonigle’s most remarkable trait might have been his consistency, providing steady production over the long MLB season.

“I’m trying to play my part and trying to help this team as much as I can and that’s what drives me every day,” McGonigle said. “On the days you’re tired, the days you need to rest, you’ve got to go out, lace the cleats up and go out for the guys in the clubhouse and this organization.”

The Tigers thought enough of McGonigle’s potential that they signed him to a $150 million, eight-year deal in April, just a few weeks into his rookie season. He responded with a stellar all-around season that earned him an All-Star nod and helped the Tigers remain in the playoff race for much of the summer.

Stewart, 22, was a force for the Reds with 32 homers and 112 RBIs while playing in all 162 games, including 161 starts. He’s the ninth Cincinnati player to win the award and first since infielder Jonathan India in 2021. He was the first NL first baseman to take top rookie honors since Pete Alonso with the New York Mets in 2019.

Much like McGonigle, two of Stewart’s best qualities were his consistency and availability. The 6-foot-1, 224-pound first baseman was a first-round draft pick in 2022 after getting selected out of a Miami high school and said playing all 162 games was his favorite accomplishment this season.

McGonigle received 28 of 30 first-place votes and finished with 204 points in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America conducted before the postseason.

The other two AL finalists were Cleveland Guardians left-hander Parker Messick and Boston Red Sox lefty Payton Tolle. Messick came in second, earning the other two first-place votes and 122 points after going 12-9 with a 2.56 ERA and 193 strikeouts.

Tolle was third with 54 points. He had a 9-6 record with a 3.03 ERA and 171 strikeouts.

Stewart was selected first on 20 of 30 ballots and finished with 170 points.

The other NL finalists were New York Mets outfielder Carson Benge and St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt. Benge finished with second with seven first-place votes and 107 points after hitting 20 homers and stealing 22 bases as a bright spot in a down year for the Mets.

Wetherholt hit .242 with 17 homers while playing excellent defense. He finished third with three first-place votes and 99 points.

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