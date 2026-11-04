‘Trinity’: Richard Madden thriller gets trailer, Dec. 1 premiere date

Nov. 4 (UPI) — Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Trinity.

The streaming service shared a trailer featuring Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden and a December premiere date for the show Wednesday.

Trinity is a political thriller from Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio, who previously worked with Madden on that series.

The new show stars Madden as the U.S. Secretary of Defense and Surface actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw as a naval commander, who form an unlikely bond amid a conspiracy surrounding a top-secret program called Trinity.

Trinity combines “high-octane action with a nail-biting conspiracy thriller,” Mercurio told Netflix’s Tudum.

Other cast members include Marcia Gay Harden, JD Pardo, Bruce Greenwood, Robert Wisdom, Kirk Acevedo, Ben Cotton, James Remar, Jason Ralph and Mark O’Brien.

Trinity premieres Dec. 1 on Netflix.