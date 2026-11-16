Trump admin. warns 4th Democrat over potential oversight probes

Nov. 15 (UPI) — The Trump administration on Sunday warned a fourth congressional Democrat in less than a week over potential oversight investigations, demanding that Sen. Elizabeth Warren preserve documents as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress in January.

The letter from U.S Attorney Arron Reitz to Warren, D-Mass., comes after Democrats won earlier this month control of both congressional chambers in the midterm elections. Trump had repeatedly warned Republicans that if they lost their narrow majorities, impeachment proceedings and investigations would follow.

Reitz described recent comments by Warren, the expected incoming Senate Banking Committee chair, concerning potential investigations she may launch into individuals and companies suspected of benefiting from improper arrangements with the Trump administration as her “intent to weaponize congressional investigations and deprive citizens of their core constitutional rights.”

“You appear eager to wield your future gavel like a tomahawk, hunting for the scalps of President Trump’s private associates. But remember: any investigation you and your Senate Democrat colleagues launch from the majority must have a legitimate legislative purpose,” he said.

“The American people are entitled to freely associate without their elected officials terrorizing them with aggressive, harassing government action. Your war cries directed at private American citizens and entities for associating with President Trump may run afoul of this constitutional right.”

He specifically cited two criminal civil-rights statutes, including provisions related to conspiracy against rights and deprivation of rights under color of law, stating that Warren’s potential investigations could violate the rights of Americans to associate with Trump, though the letter did not accuse the Massachusetts Democrat of violating any law.

Reitz gave Warren until 6 p.m. EST Nov. 23 to confirm in writing that she had received the letter and taken steps to preserve all relevant materials. Failure to comply could lead to sanctions or other legal consequences, he said.

“Ridiculous,” Richard W. Painter, former White House ethics lawyer during the George W. Bush administration, said online in response to Reitz’s letter to Warren.

“This U.S. Attorney should be impeached and removed from office.”

White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung defended Reitz’s letter, characterizing Democrats’ proposed investigations in a post on X as “nothing more than an extension of their political witch-hunt that has gone on for far too long.”

Even before the midterm elections, a number of Democrats said that if they regained control of Congress, investigations would follow, with a particular focus on Trump’s multi-hundred-million-dollar ballroom.

Trump has said the large-scale White House construction project would be funded by donors, which has raised concerns among Democrats that some ballroom donors may have received White House benefits for writing checks to cover the bill.

On Nov. 11, Warren, Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., sent a joint letter to Trump fundraiser Meredith O’Rourke following reports that she coordinated more than $800 million in contributions to fund the ballroom project and other Trump-backed initiatives that critics and Democrats have described as vanity projects spearheaded by Trump to remake the nation’s capital in his own image.

Blumenthal, as well as other Democrats, have also announced separate but similar investigations.

The Connecticut lawmaker was the first Democrat to receive a letter from Reitz, followed by Sen. Elissa Slotkin and now Warren. Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, was sent a letter from White House counsel Will Scharf, warning him that congressional investigations or subpoenas intended to intimidate or punish individuals rather than serve a legitimate legislative purpose could constitute criminal conduct.

“It appears Donald Trump has something to hide,” Garcia said last week in a statement in response to the letter.

Blumenthal also responded to the letter he received from Reitz: “This is just the latest in a series of unlawful actions on the part of the Trump administration attempting to intimidate members of Congress for engaging in constitutionally protected activity.”

“Your implied threat of an investigation is baseless,” he said.