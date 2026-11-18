US President Donald Trump basked Wednesday in the warm welcome of reliable ally Manila, part of a whirlwind diplomatic tour that next takes him to talks with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in China.

Trump, fresh off his Republican party’s drubbing in midterm elections, was received by rows of troops and a brass band at the presidential palace as the Philippine segment of his trip neared an end.

Since touching down Tuesday, he’s met with the so-called Quad security alliance, hailed a coming Thailand trade deal and huddled with leaders from the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The US leader also touted an expansion of defence cooperation with Manila and suggested US nuclear technology could help ease the country’s energy woes.

Marcos in March declared a “national energy emergency” in the wake of the US-Israel attacks on Iran that led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and sent fuel prices soaring in the import-dependent archipelago.

“For the Philippines to embrace American technology in its first modern nuclear project would underscore the strength of the important relationship. And we’re going to probably do something very big having to do with nuclear,” Trump said Tuesday, without offering details.

Numerous countries, including Japan, Russia, France and South Korea, have been involved in talks aimed at introducing nuclear power to the Philippines for the first time.

A kilometre away, about 1,000 protesters chanting “Trump out” and slogans aimed at the US’s Pax Silica AI and rare earths initiative burned US flags after being halted by police on a road leading to the presidential palace.

‘They were great’

Hayley Channer, of the Sydney-based United States Studies Centre, called Trump’s decision to stop in Manila en route to Shenzhen “significant”, telling AFP he had a “strong personal relationship” with Marcos.

At a gala dinner Tuesday evening, Trump praised Marcos’s parents as “great” despite their exile in disgrace after the toppling of Ferdinand Marcos Sr’s dictatorship in 1986.

“I knew your parents very well, and they were great,” he told a gala dinner of ASEAN leaders hosted by Marcos on Tuesday. “You have very good genetics, I can tell you that.”

But the two treaty allies also share a raft of security concerns in the Pacific, from Manila’s ongoing clashes with China in the disputed South China Sea to the ever-present threat of war over the Philippines’ northern neighbour Taiwan.

“President Trump sees huge strategic value in the US’s relationship with the Philippines, which has been on the front line of China’s territorial aggression in the South China Sea,” Channer said.

A complex history

The United States has a long and complex history with the Philippines, a former colonial possession, with the presence of US troops in the Southeast Asian country still a sensitive issue.

But under Marcos, access for US troops at Philippine bases has been broadly expanded, joint patrols in the South China Sea have increased, and thousands of troops from both countries work together in large-scale annual exercises.

In April, more than 17,000 soldiers, airmen and sailors took part in the 19-day Balikatan, or “Shoulder to Shoulder,” exercises.

Marcos warned in November 2025 that given his country’s proximity to the island democracy, “a war over Taiwan will drag the Philippines, kicking and screaming, into the conflict.”

Trump was scheduled to fly Wednesday afternoon to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), where he will take part in a historic three-way summit with his Russian and Chinese counterparts.

Speaking at the ASEAN summit on Tuesday, he floated potential one-on-one meetings with both Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. Neither has been confirmed.