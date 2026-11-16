Trump says Interior will appeal ruling keeping East Potomac Park open

Nov. 16 (UPI) — President Donald Trump said his administration will appeal a judge’s weekend ruling that barred the closure of East Potomac Park as he seeks to replace its existing public golf courses with a single championship-level golf course.

Trump’s attempted closure of the park was to begin Sunday, when National Links Trust was scheduled to cease operating the park’s golf courses. Trump had ordered the park to close so its three existing public golf courses could be replaced with a single 18-hole championship course, a project that has faced months of litigation brought by the D.C. Preservation League and two local golfers.

A federal judge on Saturday issued a temporary restraining order halting the planned closure of the park.

In his statement Sunday, Trump announced that the Department of the Interior will “immediately appeal” the decision while criticizing the judge, Ana Reyes.

“Biden appointed Judge Reyes has delayed, for yet another two weeks, the fix up and reconstruction, by the Department of the Interior, of one of the worst and most dangerous golf courses anywhere in the U.S.,” he said in a post on his Truth Social media platform.

“Why would a judge want to delay taking a terrible and very unsafe golf course, one that is mocked all over D.C. (and far beyond!), instead of quickly turning it into a great and admired one?”

The proposed East Potomac Park redevelopment project is one of several initiatives that Trump has spearheaded in the capital region that have attracted criticism from Democrats and critisc who describe them as presidential vanity projects.

In February, the two local golfers and the D.C. Preservation League sued the Trump administration over the project, alleging the government had attempted to circumvent federal environmental law by divided the larger redevelopment into smaller projected to avoid reviewing their combined effects. They also alleged that the proposed renovations would transform an affordable public golf course into an exclusive facility for wealthy golfers, undermining its role as public land.

Reyes previously issued a temporarily restraining order and a preliminary injunction barring the Trump administration from undergoing additional major alternations of the park amid litigation. On Saturday, she prohibited the Trump administration from closing most of the park to the public through Nov. 28 on the grounds that the closure likely violated the National Environmental Policy Act and the Administrative Procedure Act.

She rejected the administration’s stated reasons for closing the park as pretextual, including its claim that it could not safely keep the park open without a golf course operator.

Reyes said that the Trump administration itself had terminated National Links Trust’s continued operation of the golf course and then cited the lack of an operator to justify the closure.

“And the government concedes that this it not the full story,” Reyes said, noting that the Interior Department had acknowledged the ending of the operator’s work was partly to comply with Trump’s directive to close the park.