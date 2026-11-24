Nov. 24 (UPI) — President Donald Trump is set to award former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Tuesday, more than a year after announcing his intention to bestow the nation’s highest civilian honor on his former personal attorney.

Giuliani, 82, confirmed Monday during an appearance on former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast that he would receive the award at the White House.

“I’m of course very, very humbled and very honored not only to receive it, but to receive it from him,” Giuliani told Bannon.

Trump’s public schedule listed a Medal of Freedom ceremony in the Oval Office at 11 a.m. EST.

Trump first announced his intention to honor Giuliani in September 2025, days after the former mayor was injured in a car crash in New Hampshire that left him hospitalized.

A former federal prosecutor known for using federal racketeering laws to pursue organized crime, Giuliani rose to national prominence as New York City’s mayor in the 1990s. He earned the nickname “America’s mayor” for his leadership following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Giuliani unsuccessfully sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2008, withdrawing from the race after finishing third in Florida’s primary.

He became a close adviser to Trump and served as his personal attorney during the 2020 presidential election, promoting false claims of widespread voter fraud.

Giuliani was later disbarred in New York and Washington, D.C., and filed for bankruptcy after being ordered to pay $148 million for defamation to two former Georgia election workers.

He also faced criminal charges in Georgia and Arizona over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. He pleaded not guilty in both cases, which were later dismissed.

Giuliani is set to become the third recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom during Trump’s second term, following conservative activist Charlie Kirk and 9/11 hero Welles Crowther, both of whom received the award posthumously.

Trump has presented the medal to 26 people across his two presidential terms. He has announced plans to honor former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, hockey goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and former baseball pitcher Roger Clemens.