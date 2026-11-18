Nov. 17 (UPI) — U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States is “looking into” allegations that Iran is developing plans for a so-called dirty bomb or chemical weapon attack in Washington, D.C.

A White House spokesperson said, however, that there are “no credible threats” at this time. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the United States is taking the threat seriously but also that it is not new — and that Iran is “very aspirational.”

A CNN report Monday said U.S. intelligence suggests Iran is working on plans to detonate a dirty bomb — an explosive that contains radioactive material in a more conventional bomb — or a chemical weapon in the capital, targeting senior Trump administration personnel. Officials, it said, continue to debate if Iran can or will attempt such a plan.

Trump said his administration is taking the reports “very seriously.”

Speaking Tuesday in the Philippines, the president said Iran would “pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before” if it carried out the reported plot.

Mullin said it would trigger “an all-out war.”

“That means we are going to use all the resources, not air resources, but all the resources to go in and destroy you,” he said on CNBC.

CNN said the seven officials it credited for its report indicated that the plan was an effort by Iran to “give itself options” instead of a sign of a certain attack but that it included specific targets and locations.

The United States and Israel attacked Iran in February, starting a conflict that shows no signs of ending. Trump has repeatedly said the conflict is nearly done with no evidence thereof.

In addition to U.S. military strikes, Iran is also dealing with an economic blockade that officials have said is “devastating” the country.