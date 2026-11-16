Trump’s Asia reset: Deals in Manila and Shenzhen, then a rare nuclear summit with Xi and Putin

President Donald Trump is preparing to leave for Asia, where he will focus on economic deals and historic nuclear talks with Russia and China.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is preparing to depart for Asia on Monday, turning his focus to economic deals and historic three-way nuclear talks with Russia and China as his administration adjusts to a new political reality in Washington.

Trump’s departure comes after the often-omnipresent president had remained largely out of public sight for the past several days, even as a nationwide ground stop snarled air traffic and the administration faced tough questions on its handling of the situation.

His trip to Asia, which begins in Manila then continues to the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, gives Trump the opportunity to change the narrative from his domestic woes, including the air travel problems and fallout from the November midterm election where his party lost both chambers of Congress.

The controversy over tech powerhouse and chipmaker Nvidia is also certain to hang over Trump’s visit to China, despite efforts from administration officials to downplay the president’s close ties to Jensen Huang, who resigned as CEO last week after admitting to an affair with an alleged Chinese government agent.

Beijing has said it was not involved. Trump had no plans to raise the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping when the two leaders meet, said U.S. officials who briefed reporters anonymously about the president’s Asia trip under ground rules set by the White House.

Huang accompanied Trump on Air Force One during the president’s last trip to China in May, and he has been a sporadic presence around Trump at the White House while speaking to him frequently. Trump has argued that America needs to preserve its leadership on artificial intelligence, and warned of dire consequences if China wins that competition.

Scrutiny of the Trump administration’s actions as they relate to Nvidia has been growing, including on the Commerce Department’s delay in placing restrictions on Nvidia chip exports to a company led by the alleged Chinese spy with whom Huang had the affair.

Asked about the matter in an interview that aired Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he will “leave the internal workings of the Commerce Department to the Commerce Department.

“I think what’s more important here, Larry, is to examine whether Nvidia had a culture of compliance around the U.S. export restrictions … and at what level?” Bessent told Fox News anchor Larry Kudlow.

The secretary added that “I think we’re going to see answers.”

“Jensen Huang is an incredible innovator, but that does not abrogate their duties of compliance,” Bessent said.

Among the travelers on the Asia trip with Trump will be Elon Musk, the head of SpaceX and Tesla, who is shaping up to be a top investigative target of the incoming Democratic majority in Congress.

In the Philippines, Trump will meet with Southeast Asian leaders who look to the United States for help countering Beijing’s aggression in the region. He plans to sign a trade deal with Thailand while in Manila, the White House said.

Then he heads to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit — and at the end of the trip, the first-ever three-way talks with China’s Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss nuclear stockpiles.

Trump and U.S. officials have indicated that the meeting with Putin and Xi will focus on nuclear weapons and that topics of discussion would not include Russia’s war in Ukraine, now in its fifth year. Still, the president has recently played up chances for a settlement to the conflict.

The three-way meeting will also put in the spotlight the ongoing U.S. war with Iran, a country which has often allied with China and Russia. The war has been widely blamed for the Republican Party’s steep losses in the midterms, and while Trump has tried to play down the chances he will order a resumption of major strikes against Iran, he also has said he does not see the need for talks.