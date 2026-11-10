Trump’s Board of Peace criticizes Israel over Gaza flood response

Nov. 10 (UPI) — President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace on Tuesday criticized Israel’s response to severe flooding in Gaza, calling efforts insufficient and urging the Israeli government to allow humanitarian supplies into the Palestinian territory.

Heavy rains over the weekend flooded tens of thousands of tents housing displaced Palestinians, worsening living conditions as winter approaches, the BBC reported.

The board, established to oversee implementation of the Gaza cease-fire and reconstruction efforts, acknowledged Israel’s efforts but said more action was necessary.

“The response remains insufficient,” the board said in a Monday statement obtained by CNN.

The organization called on Israel to permit shipments of materials needed for temporary housing, water systems, sanitation facilities and drainage infrastructure.

“The urgent entry and distribution of essential shelter, sanitation, drainage, and other winterization supplies is critical to protecting civilian lives,” the board said.

Three children and a woman were killed Sunday when a sand embankment collapsed onto tents housing displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah following heavy rainfall, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

The United Nations estimates that approximately 1.4 million Palestinians, or 65% of Gaza’s population, are living in tents or temporary shelters, the BBC reported.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said more than 150,000 tents were ready for delivery outside Gaza but could not enter because of Israeli restrictions and insufficient funding.

U.N. humanitarian coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov warned Monday that emergency shelter supplies inside Gaza had been exhausted.

“Israeli authorities must immediately lift all restrictions on entry of the supplies,” he said. “We have run out of time.”

Israel defended its humanitarian response, saying it had allowed more than 91,000 tents and 8,200 trucks carrying winter supplies and other equipment into Gaza.

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Michal Maayan said the government had coordinated its winter preparations with the Board of Peace and international aid organizations, the BBC reported.

Israel’s military agency responsible for coordinating aid said it would not permit equipment that could be used for military purposes.

“The reconstruction of Gaza can only begin after Hamas fully disarms,” the agency said in a statement obtained by CNN.

Hamas rejected the board’s assessment, accusing Israel of preventing essential materials from entering Gaza and denying responsibility for delays in implementing the ceasefire.

The Board of Peace also warned that delays in humanitarian deliveries were complicating efforts to implement the next stages of the cease-fire agreement, including Hamas disarmament and the transfer of authority to a transitional government.

The cease-fire, which took effect in October 2025, has remained fragile, with Israel and Hamas blaming each other for delays in implementing its provisions.