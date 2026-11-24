Nov. 24 (UPI) — Police have arrested two men on suspicion of burglary after a break-in at the Norfolk home of Britain’s Prince William and Princess Kate.

No members of the royal family were there during the incident, which took place Monday night, police said. The country home, Amner Hall, is on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. William and Kate and their family were at their main residence in Windsor, The New York Times reported.

The Norfolk Police said they received a call about suspicious activity at the property just before 6 p.m. GMT.

“Officers attended and specialist resources, including police dogs, drones and the National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed to assist with searches in the area,” a statement by the police said. “Two men were arrested on the estate on suspicion of burglary and trespass. They remain in police custody.”

The house was a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth II to the couple. Built in 1802, it has 10 bedrooms, a swimming pool and a tennis court. It is about 2 miles from Sandringham House, one of King Charles III’s private homes, BBC News reported. The estate is about 31 square miles.

Other members of the royal family also live on the estate. This includes Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the king’s younger brother, who moved to a property called Marsh Farm in February.

There are at least 20 official royal homes as well as other poperties owned by the royal family, The Times reported.

Other security breaches at royal homes in recent years have included those by Derek Egan, who was sentenced this year to 32 weeks in prison after breaking into the grounds of Kensington Palace twice. In 2024, someone stole two vehicles from a farm on the grounds of Windsor Castle.