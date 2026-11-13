U.S. Army officer who allegedly tried to spy for Russia identified

Nov. 13 (UPI) — An army officer who was arrested in Britain for allegedly trying to spy for Russia is a human resources specialist who was assigned to NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps.

Lt. Col. Brandon Tyner, 41, was arrested near Gloucester Tuesday, according to USA Today, ABC News and The New York Times. He was arrested on charges of obtaining or disclosing protected information, as well as assisting foreign intelligence services, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement Thursday. On Thursday, a warrant of further detention was obtained, which means he can be held in custody until Nov. 19.

Tyner was assigned to Imjin Barracks, which is the home of the headquarters of the NATO group that manages plans for ground troops in a crisis.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Tyner’s identity.

After he is charged in Britain, the U.S. military will prosecute Tyner in the United States under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, a department official told USA Today.

Metropolitan Police said the arrest was the result of an investigation by its counterterrorism unit in collaboration with the FBI and the U.S. military.

“This important arrest involves allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement. “While this investigation is continuing, I want to send a clear message — this FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger our national security and that of our partners.”

Tyner was deployed to Afghanistan, Iraq and Qatar. His motive is not clear, but one official said he is not believed to have shared any intelligence with Russian authorities, USA Today reported.

“The alleged conduct of a senior soldier, entrusted with sensitive information, is a sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent,” Brig. Gen. Sean Stinchon, the commanding general of U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command, said in a statement.

Russian officials deny knowing anything about Tyner’s alleged attempts to spy for them.

“This arrest has nothing to do with us, and we don’t know what it’s related to,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing posted on Telegram.

U.S. troops who are convicted of crimes in allied countries can serve prison sentences abroad before they are prosecuted in the U.S. military justice system, ABC News reported.