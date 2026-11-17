Nov. 17 (UPI) — The United States has lost its measles elimination status after more than a year of continuous transmission, the Pan American Health Organization said Tuesday, as outbreaks spread across the Americas.

The designation follows a review by regional health experts who determined that a single chain of measles transmission had persisted in the United States since Jan. 20, 2025.

PAHO Director Jarbas Barbosa notified U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of the decision in a Nov. 13 letter.

The United States joins Bolivia and Mexico in losing measles elimination status after the virus circulated continuously for at least 12 months.

The three countries’ setbacks follow Canada’s loss of elimination status in November 2025.

The Americas have recorded 58,213 confirmed measles cases and 82 deaths as of Nov. 13, PAHO said. That compares with 12,806 cases during the same period last year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged the decision Tuesday and pledged to strengthen vaccination efforts and outbreak response.

“Measles elimination designation is not what protects Americans,” CDC Director Dr. Erica Schwartz said in a statement. “Vaccination does.

“We know where transmission is occurring and we’ve invested $100 million in state and local health departments to reach those communities.”

The CDC said the funding, distributed since August, would support vaccination campaigns, disease surveillance and emergency response efforts through much of 2027.

In his letter to Kennedy, Barbosa said continued transmission posed serious risks, particularly to young children.

“We are always concerned that the resurgence of endemic measles transmission could have severe negative health and societal consequences, including preventable deaths, particularly among vulnerable populations, such as children under five years of age,” Barbosa said.

PAHO said the loss of elimination status requires the United States to submit a corrective action plan outlining steps to stop transmission and regain the designation.

The agency urged countries to maintain at least 95% vaccination coverage with both doses of the measles vaccine.

“This is a serious warning for our region, but it is not an irreversible setback,” Barbosa said.

The Americas first eliminated endemic measles transmission in 2016, becoming the first region in the world to achieve that milestone.

The region regained elimination status in 2024 after earlier outbreaks in Venezuela and Brazil, but lost it again the following year.

Measles is highly contagious and can cause pneumonia, brain inflammation and death, particularly among young children and people with weakened immune systems.

PAHO said gaps in vaccination coverage, misinformation and missed routine immunizations have contributed to the resurgence.

The agency called for expanded vaccination campaigns, stronger surveillance and faster outbreak responses to restore measles elimination across the region.