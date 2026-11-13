U2 releases new album featuring ‘Torn,’ song with late Dolly Parton

Nov. 13 (UPI) — Irish rock band U2 is back with new music.

The group released its 16th album, Carnaval de Luz, on Friday.

Carnaval de Luz features the singles “Street of Dreams,” “Silencio,” “The Greatest Show on Earth” and “Torn,” a song with late country music star Dolly Parton.

“Torn,” a duet between U2 frontman Bono and Parton, who died at age 80 in August, is “a tender country song detailing broken family ties that holds wider resonances,” according to Parton’s website.

U2 discussed “Torn” Thursday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with Bono saying the band was “blessed” to collaborate with Parton on her final recording.

“Her last prayer, in a way, was this song,” he added. “It feels like a prayer, and I think it’s for America. I think it’s for anywhere where there’s a divided politics.”

U2 will promote Carnaval de Luz with the Greatest Show on Earth world tour, which kicks off April 26, 2027, in Stockholm, Sweden.