Ukraine hits Russia’s Crimea bridge in 1,300-drone barrage

Ukraine fired hundreds of drones at Russia overnight, aiming towards Moscow and hitting a symbolic bridge that links the annexed Crimean peninsula to Russia.

The strike on the bridge appeared to inflict only minor damage, though drew an angry response from Russian-installed officials.

Ukraine launched 1,336 drones in the barrage, Moscow’s defence ministry said in a statement — the second-highest daily figure so far this year, according to an AFP tally of official Russian statements.

The barrage came days before a summit in Shenzhen between President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. US officials say Russia’s war against Ukraine is not expected to be a focus of the talks.

“The enemy has hit the Crimea bridge,” Crimean’s Russian-installed governor Sergey Aksyonov wrote on Telegram. “As a result, traffic will be restricted, likely until the afternoon.”

He did not say whether anyone was killed or wounded in the strike. Social media channels close to the Russian army indicated no serious damage had been sustained in the attack.

The bridge has been a key target for Ukraine since Russia launched its offensive in February 2022.

It has been struck several times, including an October 2022 blast in which an explosive-packed truck was detonated on the bridge, causing months of disruption.

Around 600 of the drones were intercepted on approach to the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

The interceptions came hours after Ukrainian forces struck a major Russian petrochemical plant, an oil refinery and a military production site.

Kyiv says its retaliatory strikes are justified retribution for Moscow’s own missile and drone barrages of its cities and energy grid — attacks that have killed hundreds of civilians and regularly knock out power and heating for millions.

‘World peace’

Diplomatic efforts on ending the almost five-year war have so far gone nowhere.

After a fresh round of talks in Abu Dhabi last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his hardline territorial demands and said any deployment of foreign troops would be seen in Moscow as a “continuation of war.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the United States had proposed Kyiv ceding some territory in exchange for being given NATO membership.

Moscow has repeatedly said it will not accept Ukraine being admitted to the US-led alliance.

Against that backdrop, China confirmed on Monday that Xi would hold talks with Trump and Putin in Shenzhen on November 19 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The Kremlin and White House had previously confirmed the meeting.

Beijing said the trio would discuss “world peace”.

Trump has said he intends to discuss denuclearisation and the Iran war.

He is not expected to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine in the trilateral talks, according to US officials.

Zelensky has warned that the Shenzhen meeting risks becoming a 21st-century version of the 1945 Yalta conference, where major powers could attempt to redraw spheres of influence without smaller countries at the table.