ULA Vulcan rocket fails after liftoff, losing 40 Amazon satellites

Nov. 15 (UPI) — A rocket carrying 40 satellites into space for Amazon failed shortly after launch Sunday due to an “anomaly.”

The United Launch Alliance’s 214-foot-tall rocket lifted off at around 12:45 p.m. EST from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, but it malfunctioned about 10 minutes into the mission.

“Based on data received by our Launch Director, we confirm that the Vulcan vehicle launched from Space Launch Complex 41 (at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station) suffered an anomaly 10 minutes into the flight and failed to deliver the Amazon mission to orbit,” ULA said on social media.

The Vulcan Leo1 had been slated to be the first of 38 launches for Amazon, which was planned to deliver 40 Amazon Leo satellites into space. Leo is Amazon’s competitor to Starlink by SpaceX.

ULA said the cause of the failure was currently unclear. It added it would investigate and “return to flight as quickly as possible.”

Amazon indicated it still had confidence in ULA after the mishap.”There is risk with any launch, and that’s especially true for inaugural missions like LV-01,” Amazon said on social media. “ULA has been a trusted partner for Amazon, and we believe they’ll learn from this mission and deliver on their long-term plans for Vulcan.”