UN chief urges countries to rein in ‘merciless’ killer robots

The United Nations chief called Monday for countries to work towards imposing strict and binding rules on the use of “merciless” lethal autonomous weapons systems, often dubbed “killer robots”.

Warfare is undergoing a radical transformation as armies seek to capitalise on artificial intelligence to boost their fighting abilities by identifying and striking targets more quickly and accurately.

Amid a chorus of warnings against handing the power of life and death to autonomous machines, country representatives have gathered for a conference at the UN in Geneva this week to debate whether to launch talks on binding rules for such weapons.

“Take action to prevent the use and spread of these merciless weapons,” UN chief Antonio Guterres urged the conference in a video message.

“I call on you to move towards negotiating a legally binding instrument to regulate autonomous weapon systems — including clear prohibitions and restrictions,” he said.

“We must never stop shielding civilians from the carnage and devastation of armed conflict, and preventing unnecessary suffering.”

Others have also warned of the dangers if lethal autonomous weapons systems, or LAWS, are permitted to select and kill targets without human intervention.

Human Rights Watch said the meeting of the UN’s Review Conference of the Convention on Conventional Weapons (CCW) would leave civilians “dangerously exposed” if it failed to act decisively.

High stakes

The meeting brings together 128 countries to decide whether to open negotiations on legally binding rules.

The discussions in Geneva are meanwhile expected to be challenging, with countries at odds and full consensus needed for any decisions.

While many states are in favour of tighter rules, countries that have the technology are reluctant to have their hands tied.

Even before Monday’s discussions could begin, Russia’s representative objected to observers — including the European Union and civil society — being permitted to participate in the debate.

Campaigners suggested the Russian move, which forced the temporary suspension of the proceedings, was a bid to dodge criticism of its own alleged use of such weapons in Ukraine.

“States must ensure that Russia, or any of the handful of governments blocking progress, are not allowed to hold the future hostage,” insisted Anna Hehir, head of military AI governance at the Future of Life Institute.

“The stakes are too high.”

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is calling for a ban on two categories of autonomous weapons: so‑called “unpredictable autonomous weapons” and those designed or used to directly target humans.

“States have a crucial responsibility to ensure that the future of warfare is not handed over to machines,” ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric said ahead of the conference.

“Future generations will judge whether leaders acted to prevent a world where machines autonomously kill humans.”

‘Carefully cultivated ambiguity’

But positions appear to be far apart.

At the UN General Assembly last month, 163 states adopted a resolution calling for negotiations on rules governing autonomous weapons.

Five countries voted against: the United States, Russia, Belarus, Israel and North Korea, which last week boasted of a new AI-enabled torpedo system.

Nine abstained, including Iran, Saudi Arabia and China, which has maintained a “carefully cultivated ambiguity”, said Laure de Roucy-Rochegonde of the French Institute of International Relations.

And while Washington has proposed a five‑year process to develop a non‑binding instrument, NGOs and the ICRC are advocating for a one‑year timeline towards binding rules.