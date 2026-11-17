From feuding officials stuck together on Air Force One to uncomfortable press conferences, rifts in President Donald Trump’s White House have spilled into the open after the US midterm elections.

Disagreements over China, AI and Iran have flared up, while personal rivalries in the West Wing that were bottled up for the first half of Trump’s second term have started to boil over.

Most public of all is the feud between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, over the scandal involving an alleged Chinese spy that forced Nvidia’s Jensen Huang to resign.

Bessent delivered an astonishing slap-down in an interview on CNBC on Friday when he openly rebuked Lutnick’s department for failing to blacklist Megaspeed, a company formerly linked to Huang’s lover that was accused of shifting vital Nvidia chips to China.

“Bessent just threw Lutnick under the bus, ran over him, backed up, and ran over him again,” Washington Post analyst Josh Rogin wrote on X.

The squabbling pair were then forced to spend nearly 20 awkward hours together in the presidential jet as Trump traveled to Asia.

On the ground in Manila on Tuesday, Lutnick and Bessent studiously ignored each other despite being seated side by side while Trump signed a trade deal with Thailand.

‘Two different views’

Trump played down the row and denied that he planned to fire Lutnick. Yet at the same time he admitted a rift at the heart of his administration’s China policy just days before a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen.

“They’re fine. They have two different views,” Trump told an AFP reporter as he left the White House on Monday when asked about Bessent and Lutnick’s relationship.

“One wants to be friendly with China, and one wants to have a blow-up with China.”

The White House denied any disunity.

“President Trump has assembled the most talented and impressive cabinet in history and they are doing an excellent job carrying out the President’s agenda. Efforts by the legacy media to sow internal division is a distraction that will not work,” White House spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement to AFP.

“All agencies across this administration have and will continue to be in lockstep with President Trump’s mission to deliver results for the American people.”

The midterms have already claimed their first scalp in the West Wing, after Trump named immigration hardliner Stephen Miller to replace so-called “ice maiden” Susie Wiles as his chief of staff.

And there has been jockeying for position as speculation swirls about who could be next.

‘Besties’

An example came on Friday as Trump’s administration struggled to get to grips with a mass air travel shutdown.

The White House put Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security chief Markwayne Mullin at the podium in front of reporters — but their double act did not entirely go to plan.

Duffy appeared to shake his head and gently nudge his colleague’s elbow when Mullin said that new “patches” were overwhelming old equipment — contradicting the transport chief’s assertion that it was only the aging gear that was to blame.

The Iran war has also been a source of tension.

Vice President JD Vance said the day after the midterms that “the reason we lost is the war,” apparently seeking to distance himself from the conflict ahead of a possible presidential run in 2028.

Trump denied Vance’s comments had affected their relationship. Yet he told reporters on November 8 that “a lot of people didn’t like his comments” — before adding: “But not me.”

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, who has fought off an impeachment bid for now over the Iran war, also subtly sought to distance himself from Vance’s comments.

“I respect the vice president greatly and I’m certainly not going to exchange in any finger-pointing,” Hegseth said last week, before adding that the Iran war was “not necessarily popular, but it may have been necessary.”

Still, it’s not all knives out at the White House.

Miller, the new chief of staff, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have struck up an “unlikely alliance” after being foes during Trump’s first term, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Miller’s wife Katie told the paper that the two men were now “besties.”