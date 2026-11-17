Nov. 16 (UPI) — United Airlines said operations are back to normal Monday evening after an earlier widespread system outage for the airline delayed some outbound flights.

The brief outage came just as U.S. airports began returning to normal operations after Friday’s nationwide ground stop.

The airline didn’t specify the cause of the Monday outage but said it was “technology related” and impacted departing flights only.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience,” United Airlines said in an earlier statement on X. “We’re aware of the widespread system outage, and our teams are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience while we work through this.”

In a statement to WMAQ-TV in Chicago, United said it was “troubleshooting a technology issue affecting departing flights.”

“There is no impact on flights in progress.”

The local NBC station said air traffic control audio indicated that United Airlines aircraft were having trouble receiving their takeoff numbers, which includes things such as weight and balance information.

FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, said 418 United flights were delayed, 13% of all flights, and 21 had been canceled, representing less than 1% of flights Monday.

CNN data indicates that U.S. flight cancellations were getting closer to normal levels Monday. The average daily cancellations in 2025 was 340, with 5,600 delays. On Friday, when the Federal Aviation Administration issued a rare full ground stop for the nation, there were 9,201 cancellations.

As of 5:30 p.m. EST, FlightAware data showed there were 343 cancellations into or out of the United States Monday, slightly above last year’s daily average, and 4,697 delays.