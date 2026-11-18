Hakeem Jeffries is set to move closer Wednesday to becoming the first Black speaker of the US House of Representatives as Democrats prepare to choose their leader following a landslide midterm election victory.

The 56-year-old New Yorker faces no declared challenger in a closed-door party election, but opposition from some newly elected progressives has exposed divisions over how Democrats should use their newfound power.

Jeffries is poised to preside over a commanding Democratic majority during the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term, with his party seeking to reverse the Republican president’s policies and hold his administration to account.

He said Tuesday he would request a recorded vote on his nomination, departing from the wishes of some allies who had hoped he would be chosen “by acclamation” — without a formal ballot.

Jeffries told reporters at the Capitol on the eve of the ballot that every Democrat should have the opportunity to weigh his experience, record and vision, citing the precedent set when the party last won control of the House in 2018.

Wednesday’s vote will select the party’s nominee for speaker, but Jeffries must still win a formal election of the full House when the new Congress convenes on January 3.

Both returning Democrats and incoming lawmakers can participate in Wednesday’s nomination, including progressives who have sought concessions from Jeffries on issues ranging from US military support for Israel to the influence of money in politics.

Some have threatened to withhold their votes, although the dissent has not produced a rival candidate.

Jeffries and his allies have been working to consolidate support, meeting with newly elected lawmakers and reassuring different factions that their voices will be heard.

The Democratic leader has also sought to shift attention to the party’s plans for governing after voters handed Republicans a crushing defeat amid anger over the Iran war and soaring fuel costs.

“Folks are drowning in this Republican economy, and House Democrats are committed to turning that situation around, beginning on day one,” he told reporters Tuesday.

“We’re going to relentlessly fight for an affordable America.”

Brooklyn roots

Raised in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood, Jeffries trained as a lawyer before entering the New York state legislature in 2007 and winning election to Congress in 2012.

Known for his measured manner, sharp rhetoric and penchant for quoting hip-hop artists, he became the first Black politician to lead a party in either chamber of Congress when Democrats chose him to succeed Nancy Pelosi in 2022.

He also served as a House prosecutor during Trump’s first impeachment trial in 2020.

His expected elevation would represent a landmark in American politics, putting him in charge of one of Washington’s most powerful institutions and second in line to the presidency behind the vice president.

But Jeffries would inherit a formidable task in managing a Democratic coalition spanning centrists and an increasingly assertive left flank.

His party has promised investigations into Trump and his administration, while lawmakers remain divided over Israel, healthcare and how aggressively to pursue their agenda against a president who retains veto power.

The relatively straightforward House leadership election contrasts with a more competitive contest among Senate Democrats, where veteran leader Chuck Schumer faces a challenge from progressive Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen.

Van Hollen has attracted support from prominent left-wing figures, including Bernie Sanders, but acknowledges he is the underdog. Senate Democrats will elect their leader in early December.

Republicans chose their own congressional leaders last week, elevating Trump ally Jim Jordan in the House and retaining John Thune in the Senate.