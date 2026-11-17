The United States has lost its long-held status of having eradicated measles, as declining vaccination rates have seen cases of the deadly and highly contagious virus soar across the country, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced Tuesday.

Mexico and Bolivia have also lost their statuses this year, said Jarbas Barbosa, the Washington-based institution’s director, after Canada was similarly downgraded last year due to its persistent outbreak.

The United States has been facing its largest outbreak in over three decades, with over 5,400 cases recorded this year and numerous deaths associated with the disease across the country, including in Pennsylvania, New York and Wisconsin.

The country was first declared measles-free in 2000. The designation of having eliminated measles does not mean there are no cases at all. Rather, it means a country’s sporadic outbreaks end within a year.

Health experts have blamed US President Donald Trump and his health secretary, noted vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr, for fanning distrust in vaccinations.

Of the cases reported this year, almost all of them were in people who had not been vaccinated. At least 12 deaths have been reported since 2025 — when the disease came roaring back — mainly in young children.

“It’s going to be back next year and the year after that. And until we get immunization rates up, it’s going to continue to be back,” Paul Offit, an American pediatrician specializing in infectious diseases, told AFP ahead of the PAHO’s official announcement.

The virus has also spread to Mexico and Guatemala, where it has caused 23 and 53 deaths, respectively, since early 2026, according to PAHO data.

Measles causes fever, respiratory symptoms and a rash, and in some cases more serious complications such as pneumonia and brain inflammation, which can lead to severe long-term health problems or even death.

The virus is transmitted through the air and is extremely contagious, remaining airborne for up to two hours after an infected person has left the area.

To curb its spread, experts say that the vaccination rate must hit at least 95 percent of the population. However, in the United States, the vaccination rate among young children was below 93 percent in 2025, with much lower rates in some local areas, especially among some conservative religious communities.

Several of the deaths in Pennsylvania, and one death in New York, have reportedly occurred among the Amish community.

Before the vaccine was developed in the early 1960s, measles killed hundreds of children each year across the US. It continues to claim tens of thousands of lives worldwide.