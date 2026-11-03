US strikes Iranian targets in Strait of Hormuz, and other Mideast news

A U.S. official says the United States conducted defensive strikes on some Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States has conducted defensive strikes on some Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz, a U.S. official said Monday, on the eve of crucial midterm elections.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is urging the Trump administration to carry out another wave of strikes on Iran, regional officials in the Middle East told The Associated Press.

Iran said Monday it had a two-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume nuclear talks with the United States. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels accused Saudi Arabia of striking a shipping port.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Monday. Read our full coverage here.

US strikes Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz, official says

A U.S. official, who wasn’t authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. conducted defensive strikes on some Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz. “Iranians using surface-to-air missiles against U.S. assets” were targeted, he said Monday.

Iranian state television reported that explosions were heard on Qeshm Island.

The strikes, which appeared to be limited as opposed to a full return to hostilities, came on the eve of crucial American midterm elections. U.S. President Donald Trump has previously said the U.S. wouldn’t launch strikes on Iran before the midterms.

The unpopular Iran war and the resulting impact on U.S. gasoline prices and other parts of the economy have been a vulnerability for Republicans as they try to keep control of Congress.

Vice President JD Vance told reporters earlier Monday that he just spoke to Trump about talks with Iran and said that “the president and I both feel pretty good about the prospects for potentially coming to a negotiated settlement.”

— By Michelle L. Price

Netanyahu pushes for strikes on Iran, officials tell AP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for another wave of strikes on Iran after Tuesday’s midterm elections in the United States, according to two regional officials in the Middle East and a third person familiar with the matter.

Trump has alternated between threatening major strikes and pushing for a deal with Iran.

The two officials said diplomatic efforts have made progress. The two officials said the mediators are trying to advance a framework for Iran to cease its attacks in the Strait of Hormuz in return for the U.S. lifting its blockade on Iran’s ports.

They said more talks are planned for this week. The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were discussing classified briefings they had received from American officials and one Israeli official.

Netanyahu pressed for strikes during a call over the weekend with Trump, who would not commit to taking military action, according to a person who was briefed on the call.

Other U.S. allies in the Middle East are warning against more strikes, saying it would destabilize the region, a third regional official said.

The Israeli government did not immediately comment. The White House did not directly respond to questions about Netanyahu and Trump’s discussion of potential new strikes during the weekend call.

— By Samy Magdy and Aamer Madhani

Iran’s 2-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, resume nuclear talks

Iran said it had a two-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume nuclear talks with the U.S. if Washington meets its demands.

Iran previously said the plan could be implemented within a week if the U.S. met seven conditions, including lifting its blockade of Iranian ports. Iran now says ships passing through the reopened strait would have to follow a route agreed upon by Iran and Oman. Separately, Iranian officials have said the U.S. must lift sanctions on Iranian oil sales and agree to a ceasefire that would include Lebanon.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the plan remained the basis for negotiations with Washington through mediators, despite the shorter implementation timeline. “This once again demonstrates Iran’s good-faith approach,” he added.

Vessel struck crossing the strait

A vessel transiting the strait was struck by an “unknown projectile” that left a hole in the vessel, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said Monday. All crew members were reported safe, the agency said.

Iran has claimed attacks on vessels it says took unauthorized routes while it said other vessels have reportedly struck mines laid by the Islamic Republic in the early days of the war. The U.S. military denies the naval mines claims, saying that all internationally recognized routes have been cleared of mines by U.S. forces.

Blasts reported in Yemen as more flee fighting

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Monday accused Saudi Arabia of striking a port along Yemen’s Red Sea coast, setting fire to ships. Earlier, the Houthi-run health ministry said explosives hit a market in southwestern Yemen, killing seven people, including five children. Eight others were wounded, including five children, the ministry’s spokesperson Anees al-Asbah said.

Saudi authorities did not immediately comment. The Associated Press could not independently verify the two claims.

The Houthis have claimed recent attacks on Saudi Arabia, saying they targeted an airport and military transport aircraft.

The Saudi-backed Yemeni military said a Houthi missile struck a medical center in the Madaribah district in Lahij province, which is close to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The attack killed at least five people, including three medical personnel, and wounded 15 others, including seven medical workers, according to the Human Rights Ministry.

Another Houthi attack on a public market in the Aqroudh village in Lahij killed and wounded a total of 26 people, the ministry said, without providing a breakdown.

The latest attacks are part of the Houthis’ ongoing battles with the Yemeni military forces and their allies, which have exacerbated an already dire humanitarian situation and caused many to flee.

China to send special envoy to Iran and the Gulf

China said Monday it plans to send a special envoy to Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia in early to mid-November. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters the envoy would focus on easing tensions and promoting regional stability.

The move comes as China seeks to expand its influence in the rapidly changing region, which it depends on for a large share of its oil.

Some Israeli forces withdraw from Hebron after massive response to deadly shooting

The Israeli military said Monday it ended an operation in Hebron in the occupied West Bank that began last month after two Palestinian gunmen killed two Israeli soldiers. It said it demolished the gunmen’s residences and confiscated weapons and illegal vehicles.

The operation, focused on the area where the shooting took place, displaced hundreds of Palestinians. They began returning home Monday as some Israeli forces withdrew from one of the most tense cities in the territory. In Deir Bahha, some residents found their homes were damaged in military raids.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

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