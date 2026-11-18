Nov. 18 (UPI) — Christian Pulisic helped send off Mauricio Pochettino in style, scoring off a bicycle kick in the coach’s final game with the United States Men’s National Team.

The star winger netted the acrobatic score in the 25th minute of the 2-0 win over Haiti on Tuesday in Cincinnati. The win helped the Americans advance to a Concacaf Nations League semifinal.

“It was my first time I’ve scored a goal like that, a bicycle kick,” Pulisic said on the TNT Sports broadcast. “The ball was just perfect from Weston [McKennie] and I felt like I had to try it. It was a pretty special one.”

Striker Justin Hall also scored for the Americans. McKennie assisted on both scores.

The Americans and Haitians were scoreless when Pulisic stole the ball in the 25th minute to trigger his stellar finish.

He dribbled up the left flank and tapped a pass right to Sebastian Berhalter. The midfielder fed McKennie, who dribbled through the right side of the box to the end line. McKennie then chipped a feed back toward the far post.

Pulisic drifted and jumped, with his back to the goal, using his right boot to smack a shot off the ground and into the right side of the net as he fell on the ground. The score was his fourth this year against Haiti and his ninth in Nations League play.

McKennie fed Hall for the Americans’ second score in the 43rd minute. Pulisic and McKennie started that sequence with a give-and-go pass sequence about 40 yards from the goal. McKennie then lifted his head and spotted Hall as he ran between defenders.

The star midfielder lifted a pass over Haitian defenders and into the box for the 18-year-old, who tapped the ball down and off of his chest and finished with a left-footed shot past goalie Alexandre Pierre.

The goal was Hall’s fifth in six matches, the best total in history for an American teenager in his first calendar year with the senior team.

Pulisic and the Americans outshot Haiti 13-8. They held a 74% to 26% advantage in possession and out-passed their foes 669-226 in Pochettino’s finale.

The Argentine, who was announced as the new coach of Manchester United on Friday, ended his tenure with the Americans with an overall record of 23-12-2, including a Round of 16 run at the 2026 World Cup.

“I am sure that this group of players will achieve big things in the future. I have no doubt,” Pochettino told reporters Tuesday in Cincinnati.

“Experienced players with the mix of younger talent coming, I think it is the perfect combination.”

Pochettino, who was hired in 2024, will take over the Red Devils on Wednesday and coach his first game with the English Premier League club against Liverpool on Sunday in Liverpool, England.

Interim coach Steve Cherundolo will lead the No. 16 Americans in a friendly with No. 67 Jamaica — their final match of 2026 — on Dec. 13 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

“We have such a good foundation, I think,” Pulisic said. “Nothing crazy is going to change. I think whoever comes in, we’ll find a way to make it work. We’re excited.”

The Americans will take on No. 13 Mexico in a Nations League semifinal in March in Inglewood, Calif. The winner will meet No. 25 Canada or No. 45 Panama in the Nations League finale.