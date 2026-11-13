USPS to make postage fuel surcharge permanent in 2027

Nov. 12 (UPI) — The U.S. Postal Service said it will raise postage rates next year to cover rising fuel costs.

In a statement on its website, the USPS said it will make a temporary 8% surcharge on some postage rates that was originally introduced back in the spring permanent. It will also add a 3% price increase.

The USPS Board of Governors has approved the 11% increase, the USPS said.

The increases are to take effect Jan. 17.

“The USPS governors believe these new rates will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the agency with much needed revenue as it continues to struggle with financial issues,” the USPS said.

The agency said it will reevaluate the pricing in July.

The USPS said it would raise domestic shipping service costs 5.9% for Priority Mail service, Priority Mail Express, USPS Ground Advantage and Parcel Select

Also, international rates will rise 7.9% for Priority Mail Express International, Priority Mail International, First-Class Package International Service and International Priority Airmail.

The USPS, like other shipping and delivery companies, has faced higher costs from surging diesel prices that have been driven higher by the U.S. war with Iran.

On Tuesday, the USPS posted a $6.5 billion loss for fiscal year 2026, down from $9 billion the year before.